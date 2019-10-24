Snap releases new developer tool for sharing web content to Snapchat

Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. is launching a new developer tool that lets brands and publishers share web content to the ephemeral social network. Previously only available for mobile applications, Snap said Creative Kit for Web gives developers free distribution inside Snapchat's walls, and the ability to drive traffic back to their platform.

The tool allows brands to add a Share to Snapchat button to their mobile or desktop website. Each shared Snap will have a custom-branded Sticker or GIF, as well as a link to drive traffic back to the original content on the website.

Snapchat users visiting the site on desktop will have to scan a Snapcode with the Snapchat camera, and the link will attach the URL to Snapchat. Snapchat users can also subscribe to partners' Discover channels from shared Snaps or when sharing an article from a Discover publisher's website.

The feature follows last year's launch of Snap Kit, the company's collection of developer tools that let third parties build integrations with the Snapchat platform. Snap said more than 450 apps have integrated with Snap Kit, with over 100 million Snapchat users interacting with Snap Kit partner apps.

Similar to Snap Kit, Snap claims Creative Kit for Web was built with privacy in mind, saying that it won't share demographic information or friend lists with third-party developers.

Snap's launch partners for Creative Kit for Web include FabFitFun, VICE, Buzzfeed's mobile websites, and INSIDER.

RELATED: