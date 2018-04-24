​SoftBank Ventures invests $4.2 million in used goods trading app

SoftBank Ventures Korea has invested in localised used goods trading app Daangn Market, the company announced.

Daangn Market allows users to trade used goods face-to-face with others who live in the same neighbourhood. Users can register their product via mobile and chat with potential buyers who are within 10 minutes away.

The app authenticates residence and rates users based on reviews, giving them a "trading manner temperature". The app has garnered 1.8 million downloads in two years since its launch in July 2015. The company has average monthly users of 700,000, with each average user using the app 25 times per month.

SoftBank Ventures said it hopes Daangn will develop into a local lifestyle platform that can bring together people with similar values and lifestyles.

Daangn said it is working on a service that will connect local residences with small businesses in the same area.

The total funding this round is 5.7 billion won, together with Kakao Ventures and Strong Ventures.

In January, SoftBank entered into an agreement with Line to secure a majority stake in the firm's mobile business.

The month before, the company led a $120 million Series C funding round in Lemonade, an insurance startup with an AI-based platform powered by bots and machine learning. It also invested $450 million in real estate tech company Compass.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Yahoo Japan confirms purchase of stake in cryptocurrency exchange

The notion that the Chinese government would spy on corporations and our agencies with electronic devices manufactured by Chinese companies is not only absurd but would be catastrophic to furthering their ambitions in world trade.

SoftBank to secure majority stake in Line mobile service

The agreement is aimed at boosting growth in the budget mobile business.

SoftBank to IPO part of its mobile business: Report

The Japanese corporate giant is reportedly set to part with a third of its mobile business.

Kakao invests in robot module firm Luxrobo

Kakao will invest 4 billion won ($3.5 million) in robotics firm Luxrobo, which makes modules with micro operating systems.

Jiu-jitsu and tech startups: How this world champ applies what he learned on the mat

Camil Moldoveanu believes that techniques that turn athletes into gold medalists can also help startups

The 10 tech companies that have invested the most money in AI (TechRepublic)

Of the tech giants, Google is the biggest investor in AI by billions.