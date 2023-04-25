Someone just made the first-ever voice call over satellite with an everyday phone

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Texas-based AST SpaceMobile is building the world's first space-based cellular network, and it just got one step closer to realization.
The company today announced that it had successfully completed a two-way voice call via satellite, dialing from Midland, Texas area all the way to Rakuten, Japan over the AT&T spectrum. The most impressive part? It was all done on a regular smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 to be exact.
Also: Best satellite phones for off-grid communications
AST SpaceMobile achieved this by dialing into its BlueWalker 3 (BW3) satellite, a low-orbit communications system that in the future will serve 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and even 5G broadband to users all over the world, not just in the United States. The company also enlisted the help of engineers from Vodafone, Rakuten, and AT&T for preparation and testing on BW3.
By integrating AST SpaceMobile's patented system and architecture with unmodified smartphones, users will be able to make phone calls, exchange text messages, and more, without worry about being in places of poor cellular service -- a common issue for those living in rural and coastal areas.
"Dead zones" are even more prevalent in developing countries that are not as equipped with local cell towers for connectivity. "Achieving what many once considered impossible, we have reached the most significant milestone to date in our quest to deliver global cellular broadband from space," said Abel Avellan, Chairman and Chief Executive Office of AST SpaceMobile, in a press release.
We'll have to wait to see what's next for the space-based cellular company, but the success of this test is a step in the right direction for a more reliable communication experience for all.