'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If my living room TV experience isn't like watching a movie in the theater, then what's the point? Jokes aside, this Sony HT-S350 soundbar and subwoofer set provides high-quality sound at a high-quality price. With 320 W of total soundbar output and a six-inch subwoofer, you will be full engulfed into the shows or movies you love most.
No matter what you decide to use this soundbar for, there is a mode for it all including: Auto Sound, Cinema, Music, Game, News, Sports, and Standard Audio Mode. But the technological enhancements don't stop there -- this Sony HT-S350 Soundbar and Subwoofer isolate voices so you are able to follow along with the plot of even the most intense shows.
Want to use this sound system to enhance your football-viewing house parties this Fall? Don't fret. You can connect your phone via Bluetooth to turn the music up wirelessly. Additionally, this unit is incredibly easy to connect to your TV with Sony's one-cable connect with a single HDMI Arc cord.
Also: Live Blog: Prime Early Access deals
With so few cords, whats keeping you from mounting this unit on the wall to avoid the clutter on a TV stand? This product comes with a wall-mount template to make the experience even easier for you.
At over $80-off of the original listed value, take advantage of this Sony HT-S350 Soundbar and Subwoofer with 2.1 ch front surround sound today.