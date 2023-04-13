Sony's newest open-back headphones offer pros the wonders of spatial audio

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Sony announced a new set of professional studio headphones: The MDR-MV1. These new open-back studio monitor headphones give listeners a wide frequency range and a soundstage feel.
They are best for studio mixing and mastering, as they have an open-back design, high-resolution reproduction, 24-Ohm impedance, and up to 80 kHz frequency response. The cable adapter is detachable, and the headphones are made from machined aluminum.
According to Sony, the MDT-MV1's open-back characteristic reduces reflected sounds and omits acoustic resonance while delivering high-quality surround sound. Sony's new headphones can respond to frequencies up to 80kHz, which is a much higher frequency than can be heard with the human ear.
The MDR-MV1 headphones are lightweight, weighing 7.07 ounces when the cable is unplugged. Sony says the headphones have breathable earpads and are purposely light to ensure comfort even after hours of wear.
These headphones are designed to create spatial audio, which is supposed to feel like it's in 3D. Compared to traditional stereo, spatial audio has increased dimensions to it. But to enjoy spacial audio correctly, you must have the right audio equipment.
Movies and music released in recent years have added spatial audio, but average listeners and movie-watchers can't always enjoy the immersive audio experience. Most TVs, sound bars, smartphones, tablets, and headphones don't have the technology required to deliver spatial audio.
But that's the goal of Sony's MDT-MV1 headphones. Sony's new headphones are geared toward audio professionals who need the equipment to aid them in creating spatial audio. So if that doesn't sound like it's up your alley, consider looking at Sony's other headphones for casual listening.
You can pre-order Sony's MDT-MV1 headphones now.