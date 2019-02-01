Special Report: How 5G will transform business (Free PDF)

5G: It's here. Not only are companies cognizant of this new technology's transformative benefits, but they're eager to adopt it. This special report from ZDNet and TechRepublic explores how, why, and when businesses will leverage 5G.

Charles McLellan provides an industry overview in '5G: A transformation in progress'. In his feature on new 5G business models, Rupert Goodwins reports on IoT applications and other use cases.

You can download all the articles as a free PDF ebook (free registration required).

5G brings as much promise as hype. James Saunders explores the five ways professionals will experience 5G, and when; while Alison DeNisco Rayome profiles five industries that will be most affected by 5G.

The biggest impact and returns from 5G will come from connecting the IoT, edge computing and analytics infrastructure with minimal latency. This begs the question: Can 5G finally make Smart Cities a reality? Teena Maddox finds out in her feature.

Also in this ebook, Rupert Goodwins gets technical in his feature covering 5G radio. Steve Ranger delves into the future of the smartphone era. Cho Mu-Hyun takes a deep dive into Samsung's ambitious goals for its wireless network business in the feature "Samsung and 5G: Will this time be different?"

To read all these articles, plus details on original research from ZDNet sister site Tech Pro Research, download the free PDF ebook How 5G Will Transform Business.

Also see