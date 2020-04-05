Speck Presidio Grip for LG V60 ThinQ: Two layers of protection, Microban treatment

The LG V60 ThinQ, see our full review, is a productivity workhorse with the massive battery and Dual Screen cover option. However, there are many times I prefer using it without the bulky extra screen and that is where the Speck Presidio Grip is a perfect case.

Speck is one of my favorite case makers, primarily due to most of its cases offering 13 foot drop test certification and enhanced tactile feel of the phone. The Presidio Grip has a host of raised rubber ridges along the back and sides that ensures the LG V60 ThinQ will no longer slide off of my desk or nightstand. Over the past month, prior to this case arriving, the V60 slid about three feet to the floor more than three times. Thankfully, the V60 is also certified to MIL-STD 810G shock resistance so the phone is still fine.

Speck currently has two case options for the LG V60 ThinQ. These include the Presidio Grip and the Presidio Lite, priced at $39.95 and $24.95, respectively. Limited color options (gray and black) are availabe.

One nice feature of Speck's Presidio line is the Microban treatment. This means that the cases have Microban antimicrobial treatment that provides a 99% reduction in bacteria that can cause staining and odor on your phone. This treatment is integrated into the cases so it remains present in the case for the life of the case.

The case is composed of two integrated layers; a durable outer shell and an inner layer made of Speck's Impactium design. You can see the inner layer of the case and how there are air gaps and strategically designed structure to provide shock absorption if you drop your phone while in the case. The outer hard shell is a darker shade of gray while the numerous rubber ridges are light gray. The rubber ridges are also embedded into the outside corners of the case to provide extra absorption since the corners are key spots that strike the ground when you drop your phone.

There are raised rubber buttons for power, volume, and Google Assistant and they are the best tactile buttons I've experienced on a case. Openings for the three microphones, there are four on the LG V60, around the edges are all provided so the audio experience is not compromised. There are also openings for the USB-C port, 3.5mm audio port, and bottom speaker.

A perfectly designed opening is also present on the back for the rear camera array. There is a bit of hard plastic material angled from the back down to the camera array too. The edges rise above the display just a bit to also protect the display when you set your phone down. You can even see a thin cutout on the front for the top handset speaker. It is an extremely well designed and built case.

If you are looking for a case to use the LG V60 ThinQ outside of the Dual Screen cover then I highly recommend the Speck Presidio Grip. You can even get 30% off your first order at Speck when you sign up for the newsletter. The case comes with a lifetime warranty and will outlast your phone.