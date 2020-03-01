Speck Presidio case options for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Hiding the camera bump

  • Speck Presidio cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    Speck Presidio cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, see our full review, launches soon and it's a very large phone with a massive rear camera assembly. Speck's new Presidio line integrates with the camera hump to make the back flat while providing drop and antimicrobial protection.

    Over the past 10 days I've been using the Presidio Perfect Clear with Grips, Presidio Perfect Clear, and Presidio Pro on a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review unit. While the two Clear cases show off the phone well, I'm a fan of the black Presidio Pro with its soft touch finish and professional look.

    The cases range in price from $39.95 to $44.95 and there are assorted color options for the Presidio Pro available. There are also four more options in the Presidio line from Speck for this big new Samsung phone.

    Also: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review: 2020's most capable smartphone is good for business

  • Speck Presidio Perfect Clear camera opening

    Speck Presidio Perfect Clear camera opening

    The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G phones have fairly conservative, many would say boring, color choices, but if you want to experience the phone the way Samsung intended then a clear case may be your preferred option.

    The Presidio Perfect-Clear case has a crystal clear design so you can see everything on the phone. The edges have substantial material to protect your phone from drops up to 13 feet. The back is also designed to perfect match up with the substantial rear camera assembly hump so with this Speck case you now have a flat back. This means the phone will no longer tip around when set down on a table.

    The case also has antimicrobial treatment to reduce stain and odor-causing bacteria.

  • Right side raised buttons with grip

    Right side raised buttons with grip

    Samsung smartly moved the volume and power buttons back to the right side of the phone. Speck's Presidio Perfect-Clear has raised buttons over these with slightly different softer material to make it easy to manipulate the buttons.

    The rest of the case is composed of fairly rigid, clear slick material so the case doesn't provide much improvement in gripping the phone.

  • Bottom openings

    Bottom openings

    All three cases I tested have ample openings for the USB-C port, speaker, and microphone on the bottom. There is still substantial material there too in case you drop the phone on the bottom.

  • Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips

    Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips

    If you want a clear Speck case, I personally recommend the Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips for $5 more, $44.95, as the ridges designed into the case indeed improve your ability to hold onto this big phone. I prefer the softer material used on the Presidio Grip case, but these on the clear case are better than not having any grips.

     The back matches the camera hump while the edges and corners have substantial material for solid drop protection. You can also still see clearly through the case to the phone.

  • Lower portion of the Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips

    Lower portion of the Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips

    The grips extend along the back and sides for most of the phone with clear material near the top and bottom.

  • Presidio Pro internal design

    Presidio Pro internal design

    The internal design of the Presidio Pro, available for $39.95, shows how Speck created a lightweight slim case with 13-foot drop protection.

    You can purchase the Presidio Pro in Black/Black, Coastal Blue/Black, Cathedral Grey/Graphite Grey, and Soft Maroon/Samba Red. I tested the Black/Black case with the Cosmic Gray S20 Ultra 5G.

    Out of the three Speck cases I tested out, this is my favorite because of the soft touch matte finish that significantly improved my ability to hold onto the phone.

  • Presidio Pro wrapped around a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    Presidio Pro wrapped around a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    The Presidio Pro is created with two layers of protection. A polycarbonate outer shell is fused to an inside layer of IMPACTIUM cushioning. There is also a raised bezel on the front to help protect your display when you set your phone face down on a table.

    Wireless charging and Samsung Pay work perfectly with the case in use. The back is designed to meet up with the significant camera bump while having a nice transition for a professional look and feel.

    A lifetime warranty comes with the case too so you can trust it will protect your Samsung phone for the life of the phone.

  • Right side buttons

    Right side buttons

    The raised buttons have soft material to make them easy to find and use. The buttons are also stand out from the side so they are even easier to use then when the phone is carried naked.

    The Speck Presidio Grip is my favorite of all Speck cases and the case that stays on the S20 Ultra 5G at all times.

Speck makes excellent cases with drop protection for 13 feet with improved grip. With the massive camera bump on the new Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, a Speck case is a must have for hiding the hump with a case.

