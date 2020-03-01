Speck Presidio case options for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Hiding the camera bump

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, see our full review, launches soon and it's a very large phone with a massive rear camera assembly. Speck's new Presidio line integrates with the camera hump to make the back flat while providing drop and antimicrobial protection.

Over the past 10 days I've been using the Presidio Perfect Clear with Grips, Presidio Perfect Clear, and Presidio Pro on a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review unit. While the two Clear cases show off the phone well, I'm a fan of the black Presidio Pro with its soft touch finish and professional look.

The cases range in price from $39.95 to $44.95 and there are assorted color options for the Presidio Pro available. There are also four more options in the Presidio line from Speck for this big new Samsung phone.

