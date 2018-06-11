Splunk buys VictorOps for $120 million

Image via Splunk.

Splunk on Monday announced that it's acquiring VictorOps for $120 million.

VictorOps' expertise is in the DevOps incident management space. Its platform aims to help on-call operations teams monitor issues and resolve incidents using backend system data.

Splunk said it plans to apply machine learning and artificial intelligence to VictorOps' incident management software to offer a "platform of engagement" that combines event management, monitoring, on-call management, and ChatOps. The ultimate goal is to give DevOps teams the ability to make proactive recommendations based on past actions.

"The combination of machine data analytics and artificial intelligence from Splunk with incident management from VictorOps creates a 'Platform of Engagement' that will help modern development teams innovate faster and deliver better customer experiences," Doug Merritt, president and CEO of Splunk, said in a statement.

In a seperate blog post, VictorOps founder and CEO Todd Vernon said VictorOps will join Splunk's IT Markets group and together "provide on-call technical staff an analytics and AI-driven approach for addressing the incident lifecycle, from monitoring to response to incident management to continuous learning and improvement."

The acquisition comes several months after Splunk's $350 million purchase of Phantom, makers of a security orchestration platform that automate tasks associated with monitoring and responding to security threats.

In October Splunk scooped up SignalSense, makers of breach detection and data collection tools. SignalSense, based in Seattle, was folded into Splunk's product group. Around the same time Splunk also announced its acquisition of certain technology and intellectual property assets from smaller rival Rocana.