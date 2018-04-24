Splunk updates flagship suites with machine learning, AI advances

Splunk on Tuesday outlined the latest updates to its flagship analytic suites with a focus on machine learning and AI advances.

Specifically, the company updated Splunk Enterprise, Splunk Cloud, Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI), Splunk User Behavior Analytics (UBA), and a new Experiment Management Interface for its Machine Learning Toolkit (MLTK).

Splunk said the new MLTK interface makes it easier to view, control, evaluate and monitor the status of machine learning experiments. The toolkit also includes new algorithms for identifying patterns and determining the best predictors for training machine learning models.

Splunk's algorithms are focused on investigations for security incidents, alerting, predictive tools for operations and maintenance, business optimization for demand, inventory, and analysis of historical data. Splunk says the machine learning advancements rely on these algorithms to help customers better monitor, investigate, and build intelligence with their data.

Meantime, Splunk also updated its User Behavior Analytics platform with new machine learning models and improvements to existing models that aim to help customers spot security threats more rapidly.

Splunk also expanded its integration capabilities with open source software and cloud-native technologies from Apache Kafka, Kubernetes and Docker.

"Splunk's new AI enhancements, including the ability to correlate metrics and activity data, enable customers to get answers from their machine data more efficiently,"said Splunk CTO Tim Tully. "Our latest wave of innovation is intended to arm customers with the tools needed to translate AI into actual intelligence."

RELATED COVERAGE

Splunk intros IoT platform for industrial operations

Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence is designed to help customers in manufacturing, oil and gas, transportation and energy, and it utilities monitor and analyze industrial IoT data in real time.

Splunk buys security orchestration provider Phantom for $350 million

Splunk said it plans to integrate Phantom's security automation and orchestration platform into its security operations center (SOC) platform.

Splunk reports strong Q4, ups outlook after Phantom deal

Spunk's fourth quarter revenue was up 37 percent from a year ago and sees strong growth ahead.