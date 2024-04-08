Spotify now lets you create an AI-made playlist with just a text prompt

screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Just over a year after rolling out its AI DJ feature, Spotify on Sunday introduced another AI-powered feature: AI Playlist. Available in beta first to Premium subscribers in the UK and Australia, AI Playlist lets you enter a text prompt to generate a playlist.

Spotify offered examples of descriptive text prompts for some inspiration: "an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug" and "relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season." The possibilities are endless. You could ask for a playlist of "music to put me in the mood for baseball season," "music to fight off invading aliens," "an unsettling playlist to listen to while I'm painting clowns," or "a playlist of songs that make me feel like I'm in a movie."

Also: Spotify plans to raise prices in some countries. Here's how it may affect you

The prompts can reference places, animals, activities, movie characters, colors, or even emojis. While Spotify's AI will choose songs from a variety of genres, decades, and artists, your preferences will help the AI shape the playlist. There are some limitations: your prompts can't be about brands, current events, or non-music related descriptions. Spotify also adds that it has "measures in place around prompts that are offensive."

Once a playlist is generated, you can refine it with further prompts like "more recent songs" or "a little slower." Swiping on a specific song removes it from the playlist.

To use the AI Playlist feature, head to Your Library in the Spotify app. From there, click the plus button to create a new playlist and then tap AI Playlist. You'll see a few suggestions, or you can create your own.

Spotify will automatically save your new playlist in your library.

Also: Spotify won't remove all AI-generated content, as it rolls out some of its own

While AI Playlist is not available in the US yet, the feature already feels more useful than Spotify's first foray into AI, which took a user's listening history and used AI to suggest new songs and artists.

Spotify did not share when the feature would get a wider rollout.