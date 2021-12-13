Spotselfie metaverse announces ability to own digital land

Augmented reality (AR) social network app Spotselfie has announced the beta launch of its 'Spotland'. As part of the Spotselfie app, Spotland gives the user the ability to own digital land at any real GPS location around the world.

Furthermore, the first 500 users to acquire digital land will receive a 50% revenue share of AR advertising placed on their digital land.

Revenue share then reduces to 30% for users who acquire digital land after the first 500 users.

The Spotselfie app is an AR social app that allows users to post virtual objects, pictures, and other digital material geotagged to locations around the globe.

Other users on the app can then view the posted content in AR via their own phones, as they walk throughout the digital landscape.

But engaging with other users on social media users can potentially earn revenue on their digital land. Spotselfie says that it aims to give back to its users through Spotland by sharing its advertising revenue with its community.

Spotland can be claimed with 'Social Tokens' - currency gathered by earning levels by engaging in the Spotselfie app. Users can monetize their digital land, control the visibility of social content pinned to the land, use web links to online stores, and see statistics about visitors.

The first plot of digital land is equal to a 30-foot diameter circle through the augmented reality lens. Each additional plot acquired will increase the diameter by 10 feet by exchanging additional tokens.

By obtaining a Spotland users can control the visibility of social content pinned to their digital land, choose their own name, generate ad revenue, and trade their land with other users.

Owning digital land is not new of course. Second Life, launched in 2003 enabled users to own land and interact with other avatars online – an early form of social networking where relationships were made – and broken when virtual world relationships led to real-life divorce.

There has been a flurry of AR announcements – particularly as users flock to the metaverse. Token issues will enable members of the IMVU metaverse to shape the future of the metaverse by their influence online, and monetising social interaction platforms have been key to this monetisation.

Complex programmable NFTs that perform functions, VR studios using NFTs as part of a push to the blockchain, and interoperable games and apps through NFTs will bring revenue into the metaverse platforms. Even virtual human influencers and celebrities abound in games.

Ray Shingler, Co-Founder and Vice President of product development for Spotselfie said: "We are excited about sharing our revenue stream with the Spotselfie community, without whom we wouldn't exist.

Our users are the most valuable asset we have, and we believe it's time to treat them as a bona fide partner."

Virtual land is up for grabs – and users have the chance to make money from the land assets they own.

Whether it is renting space to a pizza outlet, or running large events from your theatre hall on your land, you have the opportunity to tokenise your virtual land and own a part of the metaverse.

Earning money on your own digital land by using and engaging with your friends across social media can bring you that passive income you want for your online efforts.