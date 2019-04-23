Sprint, AT&T settle suit over AT&T's "5G E" branding

Sprint has agreed to settle its lawsuit against AT&T over its "5G E" advertising, Law360 reports, bringing an end to the dispute over branding that Sprint characterized as false and misleading. Both carriers reportedly claim to have settled the disagreement amicably.

Sprint filed the suit in February in the US District Court Southern District of New York, charging that AT&T's advertising duped consumers into believing its 4G LTE Advanced network is actually 5G. The complaint claimed that AT&T made itself seem more technologically advanced than its competitors, causing "irreparable harm" to Sprint.

T-Mobile -- which plans to merge with Sprint this year -- also mocked AT&T's 5G E branding, while Verizon CTO Kyle Malady criticized the move.

In another blow to AT&T's 5G E advertising, a study released by OpenSignal last month found that 5G E delivered speeds at or below those of enhanced 4G LTE networks. AT&T, however, said OpenSignal's methodology was flawed.