Square brings Postmates, DoorDash integrations to Square for Restaurants

Square is rolling out a new set of order management integrations for Square for Restaurants, the company's specialized point-of-sale (POS) system with on-demand delivery integration. Now, restaurants can access direct integrations with Postmates, DoorDash, and POS integration solution Chowly, enabling orders from these platforms to appear directly in their Square POS. Square is touting the integrations as a way for restaurants to cut down on hardware clutter and consolidate incoming orders through a unified POS.

Launched a year ago, Square for Restaurants leverages technology from Square's existing POS system Register and relies heavily on its food delivery business Caviar, resulting in a combined first-party ordering platform and point of sale.

On the delivery side, the system lets servers and restaurant managers see delivery and pickup orders directly within the POS, speeding up operations and reducing incorrect orders. The platform also reduces friction for restaurants looking to use food delivery as a way to boost sales.

Square for Restaurants rounds out the company's vertical point-of-sale offerings, which include Square for Retail and Square Appointments for service-based businesses. Like Square's other vertical offerings, the restaurant iteration comes with integrated access to Square payments processing and other services, including Payroll and Capital.

More broadly, Square's latest batch of integrations support its overall platform and developer strategy. About four years ago Square began building public APIs that partners and developers could leverage to offer additional services on top of the Square platform. The company is now shifting more focus to its platform as it works to bring more developers and services into its ecosystem.

"Developers and the public APIs further expand the ecosystem for Square sellers," said Carl Perry, the head of Square's Developer Platform, in a conversation with ZDNet. "In the future we look at the platform as a way for developers to build their own solutions leveraging Square. We really believe that Square's platform is differentiated in the completeness and breadth of what we offer developers to build."

