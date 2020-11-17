Square introduces new kitchen display software for restaurants

Square on Tuesday announced the first new product line extension for its Square for Restaurants business.

Specifically, the small business service and payments company introduced Square KDS, system software for kitchen displays that organizes tickets for orders placed across channels, including a restaurant's point-of-sale and online site, as well as those coming in from online ordering platforms such as DoorDash and Postmates.

"With restaurants facing shelter-in-place orders, uncertain reopening schedules, and razor-thin margins, it's more important than ever to stay organized and never miss a sale," said Bruce Bell, head of restaurant products at Square. "Square KDS is built to help restaurants improve front and back of house communication, improve ticket times, and manage order flow from one central location, regardless of what the future holds."

In addition to improving kitchen and order efficiency, Square said KDS also provides restaurant owners with increased analytics and performance measurements, including ticket timers and kitchen performance reports. KDS is available to US sellers on the Square for Restaurants Plus plan.

