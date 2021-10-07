ST Telemedia GDC to enter Japan market with two data centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has unveiled plans for two facilities in Tokyo, marking its foray into Japan's data centre market. It points to the country's strong focus on 5G and digital developments as key growth drivers.

The Singapore-based data centre vendor would lease the two sites from Australian integrated property group Goodman Group, which also had been tasked to develop the data centres, STT GDC said in a statement Thursday.

Encompassing 60,000 square metres of gross floor area, the new facilities collectively would offer a potential IT load capacity of 60 megawatts (MW). The first site was slated for completion in the second quarter of 2024.

Both sites would be located in Goodman Business Park in Inzai City, which sat in the Greater Tokyo Area. The integrated industrial and data centre business park was touted to have more than 800,000 square metres of rentable space when completed, with a value of more than AU$4 billion ($2.9 billion).

STT GDC added that Goodman Japan would develop the shell and core of the data centres, leasing the buildings on "a long-term basis" to the Singapore company.

Noting that the Japanese Growth Strategy Council was looking to drive the country's economic growth through innovations and digital transformation, STT GDC said 5G was expected to become the dominant cellular technology in Japan by 2026. It added that country was projected to have 151 million 5G subscriptions by 2029.

Large hyperscale data centres would play a critical role in facilitating the expansion of 5G communication services as well as digital transformation efforts in Japan, according to STT GDC.

Its president and group CEO Bruno Lopez said the investment marked the company's first foray into the Japanese data centre market, where 5G services and digital advancements were high priorities.

STT GDC last month opened a hyperscale data centre in Bangkok, Thailand, which offers up to 20MW of IT load capacity and can be scaled up to 40MW. The new site was the first of two sites locate at STT Bangkok Data Centre Campus.

The Singapore vendor has 130 data centres across Asia, including India and China.

