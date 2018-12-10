ST Telemedia to build another Singapore data centre amidst growing cloud demand

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has unveiled plans to build its seventh and largest data centre in Singapore, as it looks to meet growing demand for cloud computing services in the region.

With construction slated to begin early-2019, the five-storey facility would have a gloss floor area of more than 27,000 square metres and was expected to complete by mid-2020, said the Singapore-headquartered company in a statement Monday.

Singapore touts open platforms in smart nation drive, acknowledges need to do better in security New pilots including a drowning detection system are in the works, as the government continues to push its smart nation goal alongside an open, API-driven framework. But it stresses the importance of security in rolling out new services and acknowledges the country needs to do better, particularly, following the SingHealth data breach. Read More

When fully operational, it would have an IT load capacity of more than 30 megawatt (MW) and meet the local sustainability benchmark of BCA-IMDA Green Mark Platinum, said STT GDC. The facility would be equipped with various sustainable features including high-efficiency chillers, reduced water consumption through intelligent design, and energy-efficient uninterruptible power supplies.

The new site also would aim to boost Singapore's footprint as Southeast Asia's data centre hub as well as meet the region's growing demand for cloud, the company said.

Citing figures from IDC, it noted that public cloud spending in Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, was projected to reach US$15.08 billion by end-2018, up 35.66 percent over 2017. In addition, the market was expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 32.58 percent between 2016 and 2021.

STT GDC's Southeast Asia CEO Clement Goh said: "The exponential growth of cloud providers in this region, coupled with increasing digital transformation efforts amongst enterprises, will drive demand for data centre storage and compute capacity in Singapore and across the Asia Pacific region in the coming years.

"[The new data centre] will enable us to meet the increasing demand for capacity, while tapping the latest technologies and sustainable design features to ensure a low carbon footprint and optimal energy efficiency," Goh said.

STT GDC operates 70 facilities worldwide including in China, India, Thailand, and the UK.