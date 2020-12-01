Staples Cyber Week deals: Echo Show 5, HP laptop, and more

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Unlike some other retailers, Staples is turning over more of its deals from Black Friday to Cyber Monday as those items on sale this weekend have gone out of stock. Nonetheless, the office superstore chain has plenty more discounts in store, as you can see from the deals below.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IIL 81WE laptop for $399.99 $130 off Not as cheap as the IdeaPad 3 Staples had as a Black Friday deal, this one is definitely more powerful, swapping the Intel Pentium processor for a Core i3-1005G1 CPU and doubling the RAM from 4GB to 8 gigs. You also get a 256GB solid-state drive and a full HD 15.6-inch display for $400. View Now at Staples

HP 17-by3067st laptop for $599.99 $150 off As with the IdeaPad 3 mentioned above, this HP deal is a slightly different model than one offered on Black Friday. It's still centered around a massive 17.3-inch screen, but emphasizes a more powerful processor (Core i7-1065G7 instead of a Core i5) at the expense of storage (256GB SSD rather than the 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD). View Now at Staples

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 desktop for $449.99 $100 off Staples has taken an additional $20 off the Black Friday price for this midrange desktop tower. It's equipped with a six-core Intel Core i5-10400 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and even a built-in DVD drive for those who still use optical discs. View Now at Staples

Amazon Echo Show 5 for $44.99 $45 off Here's a good deal if you want an Alexa-capable device that's compact but still includes a screen. The 5.5-inch display allows you to make video calls and monitor compatible smart home devices, but the Show 5 also includes a physical shutter to cover the camera for when you need more privacy. If you want a bigger screen, the Echo Show 8 is also nearly half off at $65, which is $64 off the regular price. View Now at Staples

