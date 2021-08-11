Stardock's Start11 to allow users to customize the Windows 11 Start Menu

Credit: Stardock

Stardock, the company that created Windows 8 and Windows 10 Start Menu replacements, is at it again. This time, Stardock is readying Start11 -- a program that will allow users to customize the Windows 11 Start Menu in ways that Microsoft may not make possible or easy.



Start11 will enable users to restore the Start Menu so that it appears like it does on previous versions of Windows, as well as to customize the Menu.



The beta is compatible both with Windows 11, which is currently being tested by Microsoft Windows Insider testers, and Windows 10. The first beta allows users to move the Start button to the middle or left; makes visible some hard-to-find Windows features; and provides a new configuration UI that allows customization. Stardock plans to add other Start Menu options, including the addition of pages, tabs, minimalism and enterprise features, officials said.

The first beta version of Start11 is available for download from Stardock's home page. The beta costs $4.99 but there's an upgrade option for existing Start8 and Start10 customers.