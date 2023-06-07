Store your SD cards in this case to avoid losing or damaging them

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
For the longest time, I tossed my SD cards around like they were indestructible items that would always be there, ready to serve. It wasn't until a few months ago that my lackadaisical approach to keeping them organized and safe turned on me. I lost a 256GB card containing several videos I'd only just shot. No matter where I looked, I couldn't find it. To this day, that card has yet to appear. I'm confident that someday that card will show itself and I'll be able to see the clips I so desperately needed (and eventually had to reshoot).
I wish I'd gotten organized before the loss.
Besides the lost video files, SD cards can get costly. Currently, a 256GB Sandisk Extreme Pro SD card sells for $45.89 on Amazon. Most creators work with multiple cards (because video files can get very large), so you could wind up with hundreds of dollars invested in SD cards.
A basic, inexpensive, and reliable case to hold your SD and MicroSD cards.
Don't risk losing or damaging those cards, especially when a handy and effective case can be had for less than the price of a single 64 GB SD card.
The case in question is the HEIYING Memory Card Case. I only recently purchased one such case and wished I had done so years ago. This case is as simple as it gets. It opens to reveal 20 slots that can hold either SD or MicroSD. If you have 20 SD and 20 MicroSD cards, this case can hold them all (with the MicroSD cards under the SD cards). And with a magnetic closure, the case will stay shut until you open it.
The only thing this case does not have is a lanyard or clip. That's probably a good thing, as I can see the case accidentally flying open when hanging from your neck or clipped to a bag or your pants. Instead, toss it in your bag or slip it into a drawer -- and you're good to go.
The HEIYING Memory Card case is as basic as it gets. (What do you expect for only $12.99?) The specs look like this:
The HEIYING Memory Card Case is available in these colors and styles: faux carbon fiber (which is what I purchased), black, cow print, game console black, game console blue, checkerboard, khaki plaid, red, and stripe.
It's basic. It holds SD cards and nothing more. It has no bells and whistles, doesn't protect your cards from powerful magnets, isn't waterproof, and won't charge your phone or make your coffee. It's just a case, but it works really well to keep your SD cards organized and protects them from the damage that can be caused by tossing individual cards in your purse, backpack, or pocket.
After stuffing my SD cards into this case, I no longer worry about those small devices getting lost in the fray. As long as I don't lose my case, I'm good.
If you work with a lot of SD cards, I highly recommend you purchase this inexpensive case to keep your cards corralled together.