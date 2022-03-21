Why you can trust ZDNet
Study for cybersecurity certification exams with this $69 membership

Advance your career with this lifetime cybersecurity certification training.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Cyber attacks are growing in frequency and severity, resulting in over 2.5 million cybersecurity positions becoming available worldwide. This high demand is also why the average cybersecurity professional can earn over $100,000, while even entry-level positions start close to $90,000. 

Needless to say, cybersecurity can pay well and has built-in job security. But if you're interested in finding a job in this field, you'll need to show employers that you have the right skills. An Infosec4TC Platinum Membership can give you an entire career's worth of cybersecurity training, and it's on sale now for $69.

With this membership, you can study over 90 in-depth, security-related courses as well as new courses as they become available. Additionally, Infosec4TC provides frequently updated practice exam questions that can prepare you for your certification exams. Members also get access to the student portal, extra course materials, a private social media group, and more. 

In this training pack, you'll find lessons on how to become certified as an Information Systems Auditor or Information Security Manager. Similarly, you'll find resources covering everything from using Python for hacking to Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) exam prep. 

Infosec4TC Platinum Membership: Cyber Security Training Lifetime Access

$69 at ZDNet Academy

Infosec4TC thoroughly understands all of the requirements that students need to thrive -- even after they've passed their exams. If you're seeking your first cybersecurity role, for example, you can take advantage of this subscription's free career planning and consulting session. The company also provides excellent mentoring and works with you to achieve the position you're training for. Students boast high certification exam rates, so it's no wonder Infosec4TC has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.

Finally, the best thing about this membership is that you not only get to train for the skills you need now, but you can continue your education throughout your entire cybersecurity career. Right now, you can get an Infosec4TC Platinum Membership: Cyber Security Training Lifetime Access on sale for just $69.

