Supermarket chain Albertsons to use new Google tech for shoppable maps

Google's new advanced features for Google Maps are part of a new digital grocery shopping strategy at supermarket chain Albertsons. The retailer will integrate Google Cloud AI technologies such as Vision AI, Recommendations AI, and Business Messages into operations, as well as utilize new shoppable maps and grocery pickup tools.

Using Google's cloud tech, Albertsons plans to roll out shoppable maps with dynamic hyperlocal features and the ability for shoppers to build predictive grocery lists.

The retailer also plans to new Google Maps technology that aims to make it easier for shoppers to get groceries for pickup and delivery. The functionality, which is slated to arrive on Google Maps later this year, provides information about online ordering from participating retailers directly within mobile search.

"The unique strategic and technical collaboration at the heart of the Google and Albertsons partnership sets the stage for sustained post-pandemic transformation and momentum that will become clear to customers in both the near- and long-term," said Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail and Consumer for Google Cloud.

The Albertsons partnership highlights how Google is working to bring cloud, marketing and ads to enterprises in a way that may land it more cloud business later.

As for the bevy of new Google Maps features, the tech giant is updating its augmented reality-based Live View feature with an indoor mapping capability, as well as eco-friendly routing option for driving directions. In another partnership with supermarket chain Fred Meyer, Google is piloting the ability for shoppers to add an online grocery order to Maps once the order is placed and scheduled for pick up. Google Maps will send a notification to the shopper when it's time to leave for the store, and send the shopper's ETA to the grocery store based on location and traffic.