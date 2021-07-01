Survey: Low-code and no-code platform usage increases

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Low-code and no-code (LCNC) platforms offer the promise of solving business problems and expediting digital transformation initiatives. And organizations both large and small can't seem to get enough of them.

TechRepublic Premium surveyed 414 respondents across a range of disciplines, company sizes, industry verticals, and job functions to find out how their organizations are using LCNC platforms, or why they are not using them, and what they think this all means for the future availability of developer jobs.

Nearly half (47%) of those surveyed currently use LCNC in their organizations. Of the 35% who are not currently using LCNC, one in five (20%) said they intend to adopt the technology in the next 12 months.

Most respondents are using LCNC to automate workflows (17%), create new applications (15%), speed up development time (15%) and automate data collection and reporting (14%). Another 10% of respondents implement the platforms to reduce the burden on developers and to connect and create inter-departmental applications, workflows and business processes.

The survey revealed that the ability to utilize LCNC to provide business solutions provides many benefits to organizations. The top benefit that survey respondents receive, or expect to receive, from LCNC platforms is improved productivity (15%), followed by reduced application development time (14%), and automating manual processes (12%). Rounding out the list of top benefits for the platforms are increased use of automation in business processes (11%), and at 10%, streamlined, easier-to-use workflows, empowering users to solve problems, and reducing dependence on spreadsheets.

The majority of survey respondents (67%) do not think low-code or no-code platforms will result in fewer developer jobs. However, 16% of respondents do. Their reasons include that developers are too slow to help the business respond to fast-changing market conditions and opportunities and that developers will feel undervalued and will quit instead of working on these platforms.

