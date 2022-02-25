Swedish camera giant Axis still recovering from cyberattack

Camera maker Axis said it is still struggling to deal with a cyberattack that hit its IT systems on February 20.

In a message on its website, the Swedish camera giant said it got alerts from its cybersecurity and intrusion detection system on Sunday before they shut down all public-facing services globally in the hopes of limiting the impact of the attack.

"Our ongoing investigation of the attack has come a long way but is not entirely finalized. So far, we have no indication that any customer and partner data whatsoever has been affected. As far as the investigation currently shows, we were able to stop the attack before it was completed, limiting the potential damage," Axis said on Thursday.

"Most prioritized external services have now been restored. Restoring the remaining services is our highest priority, together with doing it in a way that does not jeopardize security. The time of disconnected services and limited possibilities to communicate with Axis has been an unfortunate but necessary consequence. Our gradual entry into a post-attack normal is based on changes that help us avoid similar future situations."

The company announced the outages on Twitter but did not respond to requests for comment. On its status site Friday afternoon, Axis said its Case Insight tool in the US and the Camera Station License System were dealing with partial outages.

The Device Manager Extend Device upgrades for OS and apps is dealing with a major outage, as of Friday afternoon.

Update: The time of disconnected services over the past few days has been an unfortunate but necessary consequence. Our gradual reentry is based on changes that help us avoid similar future situations. Thank you for your patience. Read the full statement: https://t.co/0osAZjRJji — Axis Communications (@AxisIPVideo) February 24, 2022

Services are being restored gradually, the company said. Axis spokesman Chris Shanelaris told Bloomberg and SecurityInfoWatch.com that all public facing internet services were disabled to protect the company's systems.

The attack was first reported by IPVM. Axis has not said if it is a ransomware attack.