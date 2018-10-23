Tableau commits $100 million toward using data, analytics to solve global issues

Tableau said it will commit $100 million in software, training and support over the next six years to use data and analytics to address global issues such as health, poverty and climate change.

CEO Adam Selipsky announced the funding at the Tableau Conference in New Orleans. The Tableau Foundation will use the funding between 2019 and 2025. According to Tableau, an equity donation of $25 million will fund the work, which will be carried out via partnerships.

Selipsky said the aim is to "support innovative data projects that will make a meaningful difference in the world."

"Analytics will change the world when it reaches ubiquity," said Selipsky.

According to Tableau, its foundation has contributed more than $30 million in software, services and cash over the last five years to support 5,770 organizations in 86 countries. These groups include:

PATH, a global health organization based in Seattle. PATH is using Tableau to help the Zambian government create a real-time Malaria surveillance system.

Feeding America, an organization based in Chicago. Feeding America is using Tableau to build dashboards to monitor donations and benchmark performance.

Community Solutions, a New York City group focused on homelessness. Analytics is used to coordinate outreach and help homeless veterans.

The Tableau Foundation was created with pre-IPO stock when Tableau went public in 2013.