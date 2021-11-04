Take employee engagement to the next level with Motivosity

StackCommerce

After battling a rough hiring landscape for job seekers, people are finally finding work. As the world economy ramps back up following COVID closures, there are currently about 10 million open jobs in the U.S.

Meanwhile, employees who aren't happy in their current positions aren't sticking around either. In fact, a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, with almost 800,000 of them having no new job lined up. With that much volatility in the job market, it's never been more vital for a company to go above and beyond to retain top talent. Motivosity can help make that happen.

Positivity and respect are touchstones of the Motivosity platform, which is geared toward helping employees feel acknowledged and appreciated for their work while bolstering a sense of workplace community. Its multi-faceted approach can effectively work in parts or together in the full suite. Motivosity also emphasizes strong, constructive relationships between workers and their managers, even among remote workforces.

Any relationship begins with a connection. In the first Motivosity forum, Connect, employees across an entire company can actually start getting to know each other, no matter their department. Much like social media, Connect encourages employees to talk about themselves, express interests and personality traits, share images, and start interacting with co-workers around shared situations or passions. It also allows workers to offer appreciation to fellow team members by calling out great performances or thanking those who make the work-life of others a little better.

In the Recognize forum, Motivosity makes it easy for co-workers to turn those shoutouts into something tangible. Those who send a shoutout can also attach a dollar or two to the recognition. As the dollars accumulate, employees can use their dollars for any gift card. Givers can even donate to a favorite charity in the name of an appreciated co-worker.

Motivosity's Lead forum centers on team operations, allowing managers to set up positive coaching and motivational relationships with each of their team members. Workers and managers can create shared agendas during one-on-one meetings, opening lines of communication to ensure employees and company leaders remain in sync on priorities.

Finally, the Listen forum allows employees to contribute meaningful feedback to their managers through an eNPS survey (employee net promoter score). Through additional tools, like customizable pulse surveys and turnover data, employees digitally offer honest feedback on their work experiences.

Motivosity is also incredibly cost-effective, with absolutely zero startup or implementation costs to get the program underway. It also shows results; about 95 percent of a company's workforce gets involved in the Motivosity program, and employee satisfaction figures rise by over 50 percent. Right now, interested companies can request a demo and learn how the Motivosity platform works firsthand.