TCL updates the 10 Pro and 10L: Amazon and Best Buy offer 15% discount

Last month I reviewed the TCL 10 Pro and found it to be one of the best mid-range phones available today. While I $450 on an iPhone SE just a few weeks before testing the TCL 10 Pro, I personally enjoy using the TCL 10 Pro more than the iPhone SE.

Given that we spend so much time looking at the display on our phones it helps that TCL makes its own displays and 6.47 inch AMOLED on the TCL 10 Pro looks great. It has been a rock solid phone and I plan to post an updated article after spending a longer period with it as my daily driver.

Also: TCL 10 Pro review: Stunning $450 Android phone rivals Apple's iPhone SE

TCL listened to reviewers and included some of that input in its new firmware release. For the TCL 10 Pro, version 2.0.4D.H.D provides:

Improved camera performance

TCL watermark no longer turned on by default

Improved touch panel performance and user experience

Enhanced system stability

Android Security Maintenance Releases updated to May 2020

If you have the new 10L then you can update to version 2.0.3C.H.9 and see the following:

Improved camera performance

TCL watermark no longer turned on by default

Enhanced system stability

Android Security Maintenance Releases updated to May 2020

While these two TCL 10 phones are priced competitively, for the next several days (until 28 June) you can save 15% on each phone from Amazon and Best Buy. Best Buy also has additional savings for those who activate the phones on AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint. Prices with these activation deals start from $109.99 for the 10L and $279.99 for the 10 Pro.