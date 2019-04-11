Technology jobs market heats up in Brazil

Despite the political and economic instability seen in Brazil in recent years the local technology jobs market is booming, according to a new study by recruitment firm Hays.

According to the research, technology jobs were largely unaffected by the overall adverse conditions, as local companies treated the area as a strategic function to weather unstable times rather than a cost center.

The Hays study, now in its eighth year, analyses trends in technology employment and gathered the opinion of 2,600 Brazilian professionals and about 400 companies of varying sizes across the main industry sectors.

Roles related to data science, analytics, product ownership and management, DevOps and development were the most requested by employers last year, according to the research. The study also points out that data and development professionals were the most sought after, as they were seen as essential in an economic recovery phase.

For 2019, head of digital labs and digital transformation manager are the positions that top the list of roles Brazilian employers will be looking to recruit, according to Hays. Average monthly salaries for a digital transformation head in Brazil range from 30,000 reais ($7,776) to 26,000 reais ($6.739), the study says, while those leading digital labs would be looking at pay ranging from 17,000 ($4.406) to 23,000 ($5.961).

"Employers have started to invest in those areas again and those particular fields are crucial for their businesses going forward," the study observes, adding that as well as technology companies, businesses in financial services retail, insurance and manufacturing will be joining the war for talent in Brazil.

However, the research points out that attracting the right professionals for these roles will be a challenge, given that the set of skills for these roles is new. According to the Hays study, considering internal and external talent without previous experience could be an option that companies will have to pursue.

On the other hand, demand is decreasing for jobs related to infrastructure, according to the study, since technology efficiencies have added complexity to these roles, and demand professionals that are more capable of delivering more with limited resources.

