Five Brazilian tech startups you could be working for

The São Paulo-based fintech focused on secured consumer loans s planning on doubling its technology team before the end of 2019. The company is planning on hiring over 100 staff including "fundamental and strategic" roles such as tech lead and engineering head.
The firm is currently touring top US universities such as Columbia, Harvard and MIT Sloan to search for new talents. It also offers support with visa-related matters, a relocation package and Portuguese lessons. Professionals from the Netherlands, Portugal, US, Spain, Germany and El Salvador already work for the company.
The marketing automation startup is looking to hire 40 staff including full stack engineers, product designers, and DevOps professionals. Opportunities are for the company's offices n São Paulo and in Florianópolis, in the south of the country. English and Spanish-speaking professionals are particularly attractive to the company, which is currently seeking to widen its global footprint.
RD offers Portuguese lessons for foreign employees as well as an employee resource group that is focused on non-Brazilian staff. The company ranks 11th on a list of organizations "Brazilians dream to work for", released by LinkedIn this week.
The São Paulo-based company is positioned as one of the top 5 credit card issuers in Brazil and the largest challenger bank in the world outside Asia, with an estimated to exceed $4 billion. The company is actively seeking international talent and is looking to recruit 400 professionals such as mobile software engineers, data scientists, product managers and customer experience analysts.
Food delivery app iFood is growing fast and 650 staff out of its 1,400-strong workforce has been hired over the last three months. The company now wants to hire over 1,000 people before the end of the year, many of them in technology, to enhance its set-up in artificial intelligence, logistics and payments.
The digital bank is currently hiring over 40 roles in development functions - back-end, front-end and Android - as well as business intelligence, data science, quality assurance, product and infrastructure. Most openings are for senior-level professionals, but the company intends to offer more entry-level opportunities in the second half of 2019.
The technology sector in the largest economy in the Southern Hemisphere is seeing a resurgence this year after a period of macroeconomic instability. We list some of Brazil's hottest startups that are on the lookout for talent.
