Five Brazilian tech startups you could be working for

The São Paulo-based fintech focused on secured consumer loans s planning on doubling its technology team before the end of 2019. The company is planning on hiring over 100 staff including "fundamental and strategic" roles such as tech lead and engineering head.

The firm is currently touring top US universities such as Columbia, Harvard and MIT Sloan to search for new talents. It also offers support with visa-related matters, a relocation package and Portuguese lessons. Professionals from the Netherlands, Portugal, US, Spain, Germany and El Salvador already work for the company.