Teradata intros new as-a-service offerings for Vantage

Teradata on Monday announced three new offerings for the its Vantage platform that aim to bolster flexibility for customers operating on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Teradata Vantage is the rebranded name for what was called the Teradata Analytics Platform and is meant to reflect the company's pivot toward converged cloud and hybrid architectures. Among the key updates just released:

Vantage available as-a-service for AWS: Teradata said the offering will speed up and simplify procurement, as well as add flexible capacity.

Vantage available as-a-service for On-Premises: The aim is to bring as-a-service benefits to analytic systems deployed in customer data centers, Teradata said.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS): A new option for on-prem customers that offers a Teradata-managed public cloud environment that can spin up quickly as needed to combat downtime.



Reema Poddar, product chief for Teradata, said Vantage is one of the fastest growing products in Teradata's history, prompting the company's decision to bring more as-a-service options into the Vantage ecosystem.

The company said its new as-a-service offerings are now available via AWS Marketplace in most AWS Regions globally. Vantage is also now available as-a-service for on-prem customers with substantial data ecosystems and investments. As-a-service options can also be purchased directly through Teradata using AWS, Azure or Teradata infrastructure, the company said.

