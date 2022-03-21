TG Pro now supports Mac Studio

I'm a big fan of Mac hardware , but I also know that good hardware is made all the better by great software. And when it comes to macOS, a great must-have tool for professionals.

One such tool is Tunabelly Software's TG Pro . This utility is a one-stop-shop utility for temperature monitoring, fan control, and diagnostics for all Macs.

Doesn't macOS already do a good job of thermal control? Yes, but professionals who push their hardware to the limits with heavyweight tasks such as video rendering will benefit from having manual control over the thermals.

And even if you don't want to control the fans, you can use TG Pro to keep an eye on the various temperature sensors inside your Mac.

And now TG Pro supports Apple's new Mac Studio hardware. So, no matter whether you choose the M1 Max and M1 Ultra models, you can take total control over the thermals of your new Mac.

I've been using TG Pro for years now on all my Macs , and it's become one of the first things I install whenever I get new Mac hardware.