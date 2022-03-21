Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

TG Pro now supports Mac Studio

Good hardware is made all the better by great software, and TG Pro is a mush-have for Mac professionals.

I'm a big fan of Mac hardware , but I also know that good hardware is made all the better by great software. And when it comes to macOS, a great must-have tool for professionals.

One such tool is Tunabelly Software's TG Pro . This utility is a one-stop-shop utility for temperature monitoring, fan control, and diagnostics for all Macs.

TG Pro

View now

Doesn't macOS already do a good job of thermal control? Yes, but professionals who push their hardware to the limits with heavyweight tasks such as video rendering will benefit from having manual control over the thermals.

And even if you don't want to control the fans, you can use TG Pro to keep an eye on the various temperature sensors inside your Mac.

Apple Mac Studio

View now at Apple

And now TG Pro supports Apple's new Mac Studio  hardware. So, no matter whether you choose the M1 Max and M1 Ultra models, you can take total control over the thermals of your new Mac.

I've been using TG Pro for years now on all my Macs , and it's become one of the first things I install whenever I get new Mac hardware.

Apple

Related