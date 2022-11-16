The 2022 M2 Apple iPad Pro is my (drone) copilot

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
When Apple unveiled the new M2-powered iPad Pro, I was excited. Could this become a platform for planning my drone flights and editing the videos that I capture?
The weather was nice -- no rain and not much wind according to the excellent Apple Weather app -- so I decided to put it to the test.
Also: The best drones: Which flying camera is right for you?
I grabbed my DJI Mini 3 Pro and headed out to take some video of the South Stack lighthouse, situated off the coast of Anglesey, North Wales, UK.
By the time I got to the location I was limited on time so only had about 20 minutes of flight before it got a bit too dark. After carrying out all the necessary checks, I got into the air and captured some footage.
After I got the drone back in, I used the iPad Pro and a Satechi Multiport MX adapter to review the footage.
This adapter is perfect for the job because it has a built-in microSD card reader. I could connect a microSD card reader direct to the iPad Pro's USB-C port, but this adapter gives me maximum flexibility. I have 512GB of space on the iPad Pro, so storage isn't an issue, but if it was I'd connect an external SSD to one of the USB-A ports to boost the storage.
It's not perfect in terms of speed, but it works, and I did this on my previous iPad Pro quite a bit.
After I got back home, I edited the footage using the awesome LumaFusion iPad app.
This app is simply awesome, giving me powerful editing tools right at my fingertips when I'm on the iPad. This is the absolute best video editing app I've found for the iPad, and is perfect for sorting through, editing, and outputting drone footage without needing a laptop or desktop system.
Also: Shaky photos? You're holding your smartphone wrong. Try this
It gives me access to professional tools -- even the ability to take the shake out of video -- but with the convenience and ease of use of an app.
I added a bit of music from the amazing Artlist.io library and uploaded the final video to YouTube -- all from the iPad Pro!
I'm very pleased with the results. The big screen on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro gives plenty of screen real estate for editing, but it's a lot smaller and more convenient to take into the outdoors than my MacBook Pro is.
So yes, the new M2 iPad Pro is is a great platform for drone videographers who want an alternative to a laptop.