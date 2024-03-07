X
Tech
Home Tech

The best Discover Samsung deals: Shop Galaxy S24 phones, monitors, and more

Samsung's springing into the season early with serious savings during their Discover Samsung sale. Save big right now -- including on top TVs, soundbars, and appliances.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
Samsung Frame TV | Save up to $1,000
SAMSUNG 50" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung Frame TV
Save up to $1,000
View now View at Samsung
Samsung Freestyle 2 | Save $200
Close-up image of the Samsung Freestyle 2 projector light
Samsung Freestyle 2
Save $200
View now View at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB - Blue | Save $200 and get up to $800 in trade-in credit
fold-5-x-3-colors
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB - Blue
Save $200 and get up to $800 in trade-in credit
View now View at Samsung

Spring hasn't exactly sprung, but Samsung is celebrating the season early by kicking things off with a series of savings on top products like TVs, phones, appliances, and more during the tech giant's Discover Samsung Spring Sale

Also: The best Apple deals you can buy right now

This sale lasts now through March 10, and you can shop Samsung's deals of the day, bundle offers and weeklong deals on their top tech products starting today. And for the first time, Samsung is offering surprise mystery deals across mobile, home, appliance, monitors, and home entertainment categories that you can exclusively shop at Samsung from 9 a.m. ET to 8:59 a.m. ET the following morning.  

And when you make a purchase of $100 or more on Samsung.com, you will automatically be entered to win a trip to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. So from phones to washers and dryers to TVs, now's your chance to snag early savings on top flagship Samsung devices. We'll be updating this list with fresh deals everyday, so be sure to check back soon. 

The best Discover Samsung Spring Sale deals you can shop 

Samsung Frame TV

Save up to $1,000
SAMSUNG 50" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung/ZDNET

Every size of Samsung's popular The Frame TV is discounted during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale this week. So if you've been looking for a quality TV that won't ruin the aesthetics of your living room, look no further. 

The Frame is a QLED 4K TV, with an anti-reflection matte display to limit glare day and night. When you turn on Art Mode, the TV becomes a display for your personal art or photo collection, or for iconic pieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Frame TV also includes a slim-fit wall mount, so you can hang the TV flush against the wall to look like, well, a picture frame. Samsung also aims to limit unsightly cables with just one cable needed, keeping eyes on the display itself. You can also pick a customizable bezel to make The Frame fit into your home decor. 

View now at Samsung

Samsung Freestyle 2

Save $200
Close-up image of the Samsung Freestyle 2 projector light
Allison Murray/ZDNET
  • Current price: $600
  • Original price: $800

Samsung's Freestyle 2 combines a projector and a gaming hub all-in-one, and the Freestyle 2 builds on its predecessor with greater functionality, a better remote, and some literally game-changing features. In fact, what's distinctly unique about the Samsung Freestyle 2 Gaming Hub is that you don't need a physical console to play a game, but just the Freestyle 2, internet access, and game controller.

Read more: Samsung's latest swiveling projector is secretly the best gaming console you can buy

When ZDNET's Allison Murray and her husband tested the Freestyle 2 in their home, they were impressed with the portable projector's power-packed value, and the ability to play video games from the ceiling -- or any room in the house with an open wall. 

"My husband was able to play Rocket League with a free membership to GeForce Now, and other free games like Fortnite were also available. The overall gaming experience will depend on your Wi-Fi connection, but the graphics were crystal clear, and the Freestyle 2 loaded the games fast with virtually no glitches," Murray said. 

And the Freestyle 2's projecting capabilities weren't lackluster, either. 

"The Samsung Freestyle 2 impressed me with both image quality, the ability to auto-focus -- whether it was projecting onto a slanted ceiling or a projector screen -- and the overall experience of setup and streaming," Murray wrote in her review. 

View now at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB - Blue

Save $200 and get up to $800 in trade-in credit
fold-5-x-3-colors
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,600
  • Original price: $1,800

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale right now, too. And the tech giant's foldable phone is not one to miss. If you're new to the folding phone world, ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner says to think of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 as a 7-inch tablet that you fold up and put in your pocket, rather than to compare it to phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the iPhone 14 Pro Max

More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands-on review

Hiner went hands-on with the Z Fold 5 in 2023, and lauded its upgrades from the Fold 4, and emphasized the multi-functional capabilities it can offer you. 

"If you have complex work to do while you're on the go -- such as video calls, handling spreadsheets, working in project management docs, and other forms of complicated multitasking where you are communicating and looking at docs at the same time -- then the Fold 5 could save you time, make you more efficient, and help you function at full capacity on the go," Hiner wrote in his review. 

View now at Samsung

When will these deals expire?

Samsung's Discover spring sale will officially kick off on Monday, March 4 and will run through Sunday, March 10. There are mystery deals, Deals of the Day, weeklong discounts, and more throughout the event, so keep an eye out on your favorite products this week. 

As always, deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on these deals, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to score savings and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

