'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Preorder Samsung's new Galaxy Book laptop and get a free 50-inch TV
If you're in the market for a new laptop, Samsung has a great deal for you: Right now, when you preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop, you'll get a 50-inch Class Crystal UHD DU7200 TV included, free. The TV usually retails for $380.
Also: The best Memorial Day deals to shop now
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book 4 Edge earlier this week, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor that competes with Apple's M-series line of MacBooks. It includes AI features like Microsoft's new Paint Cocreator, Windows Studio Effects, Recall, and more.
The Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes in two sizes (14 and 16 inches), and includes a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that's treated with an anti-reflective coating, Wi-Fi 7, and a dedicated Copilot key. The 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge starts at $1,349, while the 16-inch starts at $1,749 with 1TB of storage.
Samsung's Crystal UHD TVs are excellent for everyday viewing, and offer picture quality that rivals more expensive OLED models, according to ZDNET editor Maria Diaz. Considering you'd be getting one for free, you can't go wrong.
Also: I tested Samsung's flagship laptop and it gave my MacBook Pro a run for its money
This isn't the first time Samsung has run a deal like this: Last month, it offered a free TV if you preordered one of its new TV models.
Don't miss the chance to get a free 50-inch TV with your laptop preoder now.
When will this deal expire?
This deal runs through June 17, 2024, or while supplies lasts, on Samsung.com or the Samsung Shop App. If you return or cancel your Galaxy Book purchase, you must return the TV as well, or pay for it in full. The free TV is non-transferable and limited to one per qualifying customer, according to Samsung.