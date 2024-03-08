'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Discover Samsung deals: Shop Galaxy S24 phones, TVs, and more
Spring hasn't exactly sprung, but Samsung is celebrating the season early by kicking things off with a series of savings on top products like TVs, phones, appliances, and more during the tech giant's Discover Samsung Spring Sale.
This sale lasts now through this weekend (March 10), and you can shop Samsung's deals of the day, bundle offers and weeklong deals on their top tech products starting today. And for the first time, Samsung is offering surprise mystery deals across mobile, home, appliance, monitors, and home entertainment categories that you can exclusively shop at Samsung from 9 a.m. ET to 8:59 a.m. ET the following morning.
And when you make a purchase of $100 or more on Samsung.com, you will automatically be entered to win a trip to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. So from phones to washers and dryers to TVs, now's your chance to snag savings on top flagship Samsung devices. We'll be updating this list with fresh deals everyday, so be sure to check back before the sale is over.
The best Discover Samsung Spring Sale deals you can shop
- Galaxy Watch6 Classic: Save up to $70
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Save up to $120
- Galaxy S24 Series: Get up to $1,000 in trade-in credit and a $100 Samsung credit
- Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator: Save $950
- Smart Slide-in Range (select models): Save $550
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: Save up to $600
- Samsung 27-inch Viewfinity S9 Smart Monitor with ergonomic stand: $849 (save $750) Deal of the Day 3/8
- 65-85-inch QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV: Starting at $2,999 (save up to $2,700) Deal of the Day 3/8
- 65-75-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV: Starting at $2,599 (save up to $1,500) Deal of the Day 3/8
- S600B 5.0 ch. soundbar: $199 (save $150) Deal of the Day 3/8
- Portable SSD Evo 4TB: $249 (save $100) Deal of the Day 3/8
- Bespoke Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry and AI Smart Dial: $899 (save $500) Weeklong deal
- Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial: $899 (save $500) Weeklong deal
- The Frame TV: Starting at $799 (save up to $1,000) Weeklong deal
- Q900C Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $899 (save $500) Weeklong deal
- 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,099 (save $700)
- 65-inch S90C OLED TV: $1,599 (save $1,000) Weeklong deal
Every size of Samsung's popular The Frame TV is discounted during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale this week. So if you've been looking for a quality TV that won't ruin the aesthetics of your living room, look no further.
The Frame is a QLED 4K TV, with an anti-reflection matte display to limit glare day and night. When you turn on Art Mode, the TV becomes a display for your personal art or photo collection, or for iconic pieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The Frame TV also includes a slim-fit wall mount, so you can hang the TV flush against the wall to look like, well, a picture frame. Samsung also aims to limit unsightly cables with just one cable needed, keeping eyes on the display itself. You can also pick a customizable bezel to make The Frame fit into your home decor.
- Current price: $600
- Original price: $800
Samsung's Freestyle 2 combines a projector and a gaming hub all-in-one, and the Freestyle 2 builds on its predecessor with greater functionality, a better remote, and some literally game-changing features. In fact, what's distinctly unique about the Samsung Freestyle 2 Gaming Hub is that you don't need a physical console to play a game, but just the Freestyle 2, internet access, and game controller.
Read more: Samsung's latest swiveling projector is secretly the best gaming console you can buy
When ZDNET's Allison Murray and her husband tested the Freestyle 2 in their home, they were impressed with the portable projector's power-packed value, and the ability to play video games from the ceiling -- or any room in the house with an open wall.
"My husband was able to play Rocket League with a free membership to GeForce Now, and other free games like Fortnite were also available. The overall gaming experience will depend on your Wi-Fi connection, but the graphics were crystal clear, and the Freestyle 2 loaded the games fast with virtually no glitches," Murray said.
And the Freestyle 2's projecting capabilities weren't lackluster, either.
"The Samsung Freestyle 2 impressed me with both image quality, the ability to auto-focus -- whether it was projecting onto a slanted ceiling or a projector screen -- and the overall experience of setup and streaming," Murray wrote in her review.
- Current price: $1,600
- Original price: $1,800
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale right now, too. And the tech giant's foldable phone is not one to miss. If you're new to the folding phone world, ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner says to think of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 as a 7-inch tablet that you fold up and put in your pocket, rather than to compare it to phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands-on review
Hiner went hands-on with the Z Fold 5 in 2023, and lauded its upgrades from the Fold 4, and emphasized the multi-functional capabilities it can offer you.
"If you have complex work to do while you're on the go -- such as video calls, handling spreadsheets, working in project management docs, and other forms of complicated multitasking where you are communicating and looking at docs at the same time -- then the Fold 5 could save you time, make you more efficient, and help you function at full capacity on the go," Hiner wrote in his review.
When will these deals expire?
Samsung's Discover spring sale will officially kick off on Monday, March 4 and will run through Sunday, March 10. There are mystery deals, Deals of the Day, weeklong discounts, and more throughout the event, so keep an eye out on your favorite products this week.
As always, deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on these deals, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to score savings and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.