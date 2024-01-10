'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best headphones of CES 2024 so far
CES 2024 isn't quite over yet, but there were many announcements in the consumer headphones world that are sure to pique your interest. From earbuds with touch screens to headphones that measure your brainwaves, the headphones announced at CES were anything but run-of-the-mill.
Special Feature
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
Here are the seven best headphones and earbuds of CES 2024. Some are available to purchase, some are available for preorder, while others are still in development.
The entries on this list are in no particular order, and be sure to come back and check for updates.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 True Wireless earbuds
Sennheiser had triple the fun at this year's CES, as the audio company announced two new earbuds and one pair of over-ear headphones. The Momentum 4 True Wireless earbuds are the latest flagship earbuds from Sennheiser, and they include a new audio chipset, upgrades to ANC, and improvements to audio signals.
Also: These 3 new Sennheiser headphones offer something for every type of audio enthusiast
The Momentum 4 earbuds will be available for preorder on Sennheiser's website for $300, beginning Feb. 15.
Audio-Technica unveiled a pair of high-end earbuds geared toward those with a discerning ear. The ATH-TWX7 earbuds feature 5.8mm high-resolution drivers, multiple high-quality streaming Bluetooth codecs, and digital hybrid noise cancellation.
Review: I tried Audio-Technica's new earbuds: Great sound, just don't take them to the gym
The latest earbuds from Audio-Technica are available to purchase on Audio-Technica's website for $199.
JBL Live 3 series earbuds
JBL announced many new headphones and earbuds at CES 2024, but notably, the company improved its innovative Smart Charging Case, first seen with the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds last year.
Also: JBL announces a bunch of beefed-up speakers, headphones, and earbuds at CES
At CES 2024, JBL announced three pairs of earbuds in its Live 3 series, each pair of buds offering a different shape. All three earbuds come inside a 1.45-inch Smart Charging Case with an LED touch display.
The JBL Live 3 earbuds series will be available on JBL's website this summer for $199.95.
JLab is best known for producing quality headphones at an affordable price. During this year's CES, JLab announced its venture into the premium headphones space with the JBuds Lux ANC over-ear headphones.
Also: These sub-$80 earbuds sound so much more expensive
The JBuds Lux ANC offers 40mm drivers, spatial audio, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth multipoint, and up to 70 hours of battery life.
The JBuds Lux ANC headphones are available for pre-order on JLab's website for $80.
High-end audio company Master & Dynamic partnered with Neurable, an AI platform, to develop the MW75-Neuro headphones that claim to use neurotechnology to "maximize cognitive performance." However, since the headphones are under the Master & Dynamic brand, consumers can expect high-quality audio and a premium design.
According to the companies, the MW75-Neuro headphones are the first product outside the medical industry to use such technology. The MW750-Neuro headphones use neural sensors to measure brainwaves to help the wearer focus, destress, and improve their mental well-being.
The Master & Dynamic MW75-Neuro headphones are available to preorder now on Neurable's website for $649.
Shokz OpenSwim Pro
Shokz, a heavy-hitter in the bone-conduction headphones market, announced its first pair of open-ear headphones for swimmers. The OpenSwim Pro bone-conduction headphones offer Bluetooth connectivity and support up to 8,000 downloaded MP3 files.
The OpenSwim Pro headphones sport an IP68 rating and can survive up to two hours under two meters of water.
Also: Shokz just announced its first open-ear headphones for swimmers
Shokz did not announce an official price or release date, but the OpenSwim Pro is expected to be available for purchase later this year.
Urbanista Phoenix and Los Angeles
Urbanista, a Swedish audio company, is best known for producing headphones, earbuds, and speakers powered by solar cell materials. Instead of wired charging, Urbanista headphones use a solar-powered charging strip that claims to charge the headphones by using natural or artificial light. Still, the Urbanista headphones and earbuds offer USB-C charging if you're too low on battery.
At CES 2024, Urbanista announced the second generation of its Los Angeles headphones and Phoenix earbuds that promise upgrades to solar cell technology, noise canceling, and audio clarity.
The Urbanista Los Angeles headphones and Phoenix earbuds are still being developed, and it's unclear when they will be available for purchase. However, the company did announce that the Los Angeles will cost $179, and the Phoenix will cost $129.