These 3 new Sennheiser headphones offer something for every type of audio enthusiast
Sennheiser's audio products have gained significant momentum over the years (no pun intended) with the release of its praised Momentum 4 over-ear headphones, Momentum 3 wireless earbuds, and most recently, the mid-range Accentum over-ear headphones.
At CES Day 1, Sennheiser launched two pairs of wireless earbuds and one pair of mid-range headphones. The company's new headphones boast new chipsets, upgraded health integration features, and increased audio performance. Sennheiser's new lineup is diverse, so let's discuss all three new headphones.
Momentum True Wireless 4
Sennheiser announced at CES that the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are the company's "most capable earbud yet." These latest flagship earbuds come a year and a half after their predecessor, the Momentum True Wireless 3.
Meanwhile, Sennheiser equipped the Momentum True Wireless 4 with a number of high-end features, including Bluetooth 5.4, as well as Qualcomm's S5 Sound Gen 2 sound platform (which supports Auracast, lossless audio, LE Audio, and low latency).
Sennheiser says the Momentum True Wireless 4 sports a new antenna design to improve its audio signal, even in densely populated areas. The new flagship buds also have six internal microphones to improve Adaptive ANC, and they received an additional 30 minutes of battery life.
The Momentum 4 True Wireless earbuds come in four colors and will be available for preorder on Sennheiser's website for $300, beginning Feb. 15.
Momentum Sport
The latest Sennheiser earbuds for fitness, the Momentum Sport, include a heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor that can integrate with your fitness trackers, apps, and subscriptions, like Apple Watch and the Health app, Strava, and more.
Momentum Sport users can also access biosensing and data analytics from Polar, a fitness tracking and research platform. With access to Polar's fitness tracking capabilities, users can see real-time insights during workouts while wearing the Momentum Sport.
These earbuds also boast an IP54 water and dust-resistance rating and are compatible with wireless charging. Sennheiser says the Momentum Sport earbuds feature a new acoustic system and transducer to provide high-quality sound in a sports earbud.
The Momentum Sport comes in three colors and will be available on Sennheiser's website for $330, beginning April 9.
Accentum Plus
Last fall, Sennheiser announced a mid-range pair of over-ear headphones, the Sennheiser Accentum. The Accentum were marketed toward consumers who didn't want to pay for Sennheiser's flagship Momentum 4 headphones but still desired Sennheiser's audio quality.
The new Accentum Plus headphones are situated between the Accentum and the Momentum 4, offering a true middle-ground audio experience. The Accentum Plus have better sound and performance compared to the Accentum, according to Sennheiser. They feature Sennheiser's signature marathon battery, offering 50 hours of playtime.
Sennheiser says the Accentum Plus deliver better adaptive ANC than the Accentum, and that's a feature we're excited to try in the future, as we've found Sennheiser's ANC is on the weaker side.
The Accentum Plus have many of the same software and audio features as the Accentum, but the Accentum Plus have a slightly more premium design and comes with a carrying case, a headphones jack, touch controls, and hybrid adaptive ANC, unlike the Accentum.
The Accentum Plus come in two colors and will be available beginning Feb. 20 on Sennheiser's website for $229.95.