JBL announces a bunch of beefed-up speakers, headphones, and earbuds at CES
JBL announced a hefty lineup of new audio products, from true wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones to Bluetooth speakers. CES week kicked off today, and JBL's commitment to extensive product announcements at the tech show is clear.
There are many new JBL audio products to discuss, but let's review some standout products, beginning with affordable earbuds featuring JBL's Smart Charging Case. Last year, JBL unveiled the Tour Pro 2 earbuds, a pair of true wireless earbuds with a touchscreen charging case.
This year, JBL builds on the innovative Smart Charging Case by offering three pairs of earbuds with touchscreen charging cases. The JBL Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3, and Live Flex 3 each feature adaptive noise canceling, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, and JBL Spatial Sound.
Each set of earbuds offers a different bud shape. The Live Beam 3 resembles AirPods Pro, the Live Buds 3 resembles Sony's WF-1000X series buds, and the Live Flex resembles Apple's base model AirPods.
The new Smart Charging Case allows users to control features and functions without downloading or connecting to a smartphone app. Users can toggle audio modes on the Smart Case's 1.45-inch LED touch display.
Each pair of earbuds in JBL's latest Live 3 earbuds series has an IP55 rating and will be available on JBL's website this summer for $199.95.
Next, JBL announced a refresh to its portable Bluetooth speaker lineup, the JBL Xtreme 4, Clip 5, and Go 4. Each speaker is IP67-certified waterproof and dustproof, and each speaker is equipped with Bluetooth Auracast.
The portable speakers are the first from JBL to feature Auracast, allowing multiple Bluetooth-enabled speakers to play sound from multiple devices simultaneously.
The JBL Xtreme 4 is JBL's largest portable speaker, and it comes in three colors, starting at $379.95. The JBL Clip 5 is available in six colors beginning at $79.95, and the Go 4 is also available in six colors, starting at $49.95. Each speaker will be available for purchase this summer on JBL's website.
Lastly, JBL refreshed its Tune lineup of on-ear and over-ear headphones. JBL announced four models, two with noise-canceling properties and two without. The JBL Tune 520BT and Tune 720BT are on-ear headphones that feature upgrades to battery life and audio quality.
The Tune 670NC and Tune 770NC are over-ear headphones with adaptive noise canceling, Smart Ambient sound, and Bluetooth LE Audio. However, JBL says LE Audio won't be available for these headphones until an over-the-air update at an undisclosed later date.
The brand-new Tune lineup will be available on JBL's website in March. The Tune 520BT are $49.95, the Tune 720BT are $99.95, the Tune 670NC are $79.95, and the Tune 770NC are $129.95.
JBL also announced two headphones in the premium headphones space, the JBL Live 670NC on-ear headphones and the Live 770NC over-ear headphones. These headphones offer 40mm drivers, JBL Spatial Sound, auto play and pause, Bluetooth multipoint, and two beamforming microphones.
The premium Live on-ear and over-ear headphones will be available on JBL's website in March. You can purchase the JBL Live 670NC for $129.95 and the Live 770NC for $199.95.