The best Memorial Day Weekend 2020 sales and tech deals

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer. And while things seem a bit different this year because of the pandemic, one thing hasn't changed: Retailers across the US are rolling out their Memorial Day Weekend sales and deals.

Memorial Day is a US federal holiday for honoring the men and women who died while serving in the military. It's always the last Monday in May. This year, it lands on May 25. However, most sales start the Friday before and span the entire weekend. Here's a look at some of the best discounts we've spotted on tech and home office equipment.

We've also included a roundup of the best store sales.

Bird One electric scooter Save $300 Electric scooters are huge in some parts of the world right now, as they're more eco-friendly, compact, and affordable than cars. Bird's let you go up to 25 miles on a single charge of its battery. Plus, it has a top speed of 18mph, and it has a GPS tracker, so you won't have to look too far if it's lost or stolen. $1,000 at Best Buy

Alienware M5 R1 gaming laptop Save $500 Alienware makes top-of-the-line gaming laptops, and for a limited time, the $1,750 M5 R1 from the company is available at a hefty discount. You can use the code LCS10OFF at checkout for an additional 10% off. $1,300 at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop Save $289 The XPS 13 from Dell is a solid choice if you're looking for a new Windows 10 work computer, even more so at this price. It has a gorgeous 13.3-inch FHD screen and is normally $1,020. $730 at Dell

Ecovacs Deebot 500 robot vacuum Save $120 Deebot 500 offers up to 110 minutes of cleaning power from a full charge and is compatible with voice controls through Google Assistant or Alexa. Now, you cave $120 off the $280 price. $160 at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 3 Save $30 The Fitbit Charge 3 is a great value activity tracker. Normally priced at $130, it has a touch display and is capable of tracking all your workouts -- including swimming since it's waterproof. It also offers seven days of battery life per charge. $99 at Best Buy

Apple HomePod Save $100 At $200, this is probably the cheapest price we've seen on Apple's home speaker. It has a six microphone array and works with Siri and Apple HomeKit. $200 at Best Buy

Robomow RS612 robot bower Save $300 If you're sick of mowing your lawn, you can always purchase your own robotic lawn caretaker. The Robomow RS612 is an electric twin blade mower that can mow for up to two hours on a single charge. While still pricey at $1,600, it's a significant saving from the normal $1,900 price tag. $1,600 at Home Depot

Apple AirPods Pro earbuds Save $30 Verizon chopped $30 off of the price of the $279 Apple AirPods Pro earbuds. They offer over 24 hours of battery life and come with three different earpieces to assure a perfect fit. $250 at Verizon

Apple Watch Series 5 Save $100 Grab the latest model of the Apple Watch and save $100 off the normal price of $429. These watches are enormously popular, and with everyone stuck at home during the quarantine, now is the time to get one, as it can remind you to keep moving, and it helps you stay in touch. $329 at Amazon

New Apple iPad (32GB Wi-Fi) Save $80 Save $80 on the normally $330 Apple iPad. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display and boasts 10-plus hours of battery life on a single charge. Use one to boost your productivity on the go. $250 at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats 3 headphones Save $110 The Beats Powerbeats 3 are over 50% off the normal price of $200 right now at Best Buy. These particular corded headphones are waterproof and offer 12 hours of battery life. $90 at Best Buy

Powerbeats Pro earbuds Save $50 Best Buy has marked down the $250 Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones by $50. These have a 24-hour battery life with the charging case. They also have the "Fast Fuel "charging feature, which charges the headphones enough for over an hour of listening in just five minutes. $200 at Best Buy

Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner Save $100 Dyson is known for making outstanding vacuums, and the V8 Animal is one of the company's finest. Now $100 off its normal $400 price, the V8 Animal is specifically engineered to work with all floor types and has 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge. Get one for your home office! $300 at Best Buy

Beats Studio 3 headphones Save $150 Save big on these top-of-the-line Beats headphones. Regularly priced at $350, Best Buy has the Beats Studio 3 headphones listed at $200. The headphones have 22 hours of battery life and "Pure Adaptive" noise-canceling technology. They're perfect for all those Zoom calls! $200 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case Save $50 It seems like everywhere you look people have their Apple AirPods in -- and now is your chance to see what the trend is all about, as Amazon has the earbuds for $50 off the normal $200 price. $150 at Amazon

Frigidaire 6000 BTU AC with remote Save $30 Temperatures are rising as summer is approaching. So, why not pick up an air conditioner for cheap to help cool down the office? Wayfair has this Frigidaire unit for $30 off of the $279 price. $240 at Wayfair

Eufy Anker Robovac robot vacuum Save $70 Normally $230, you can save $70 on this robotic vacuum cleaner from Eufy. This way you'll be able to spend more time outside this summer and less time inside cleaning. $160 at Amazon

