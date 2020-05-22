The best Memorial Day Weekend 2020 sales and tech deals

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer. And while things seem a bit different this year because of the pandemic, one thing hasn't changed: Retailers across the US are rolling out their Memorial Day Weekend sales and deals.
Memorial Day is a US federal holiday for honoring the men and women who died while serving in the military. It's always the last Monday in May. This year, it lands on May 25. However, most sales start the Friday before and span the entire weekend. Here's a look at some of the best discounts we've spotted on tech and home office equipment.
We've also included a roundup of the best store sales.
Blue Apron and Home Chef meal kits
$60 off Blue Apron | $45 off Home Chef
Treat yourself by splurging on a meal kit service. Blue Apron is having a sale, where it's offering $60 off your first three boxes. One box usually costs about $60, and you get to choose three meals from eight options, including vegetarian choices. If you'd like an even cheaper meal kit option, Home Chef is offering $45 off, or $15 off your first three boxes, this Memorial Day.View Now at Blue Apron Home Chef
Bird One electric scooter
Save $300
Electric scooters are huge in some parts of the world right now, as they're more eco-friendly, compact, and affordable than cars. Bird's let you go up to 25 miles on a single charge of its battery. Plus, it has a top speed of 18mph, and it has a GPS tracker, so you won't have to look too far if it's lost or stolen.$1,000 at Best Buy
Alienware M5 R1 gaming laptop
Save $500
Alienware makes top-of-the-line gaming laptops, and for a limited time, the $1,750 M5 R1 from the company is available at a hefty discount. You can use the code LCS10OFF at checkout for an additional 10% off.$1,300 at Dell
Dell XPS 13 Laptop
Save $289
The XPS 13 from Dell is a solid choice if you're looking for a new Windows 10 work computer, even more so at this price. It has a gorgeous 13.3-inch FHD screen and is normally $1,020.$730 at Dell
Ecovacs Deebot 500 robot vacuum
Save $120
Deebot 500 offers up to 110 minutes of cleaning power from a full charge and is compatible with voice controls through Google Assistant or Alexa. Now, you cave $120 off the $280 price.$160 at Amazon
Fitbit Charge 3
Save $30
The Fitbit Charge 3 is a great value activity tracker. Normally priced at $130, it has a touch display and is capable of tracking all your workouts -- including swimming since it's waterproof. It also offers seven days of battery life per charge.$99 at Best Buy
Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV with HDR
Save $60
Best Buy is offering Memorial Day savings across a wide array of TVs. We think this 50-incher provides some of the best value, especially considering its list of features and already-cheap $350 regular price.$289 at Best Buy
Ring security cameras
Save up to $50 on Ring
Best Buy is also offering deals of up to $50 off on all types of Ring Home Security cameras, including the Ring wire-free security camera and the Ring Floodlight Cam.View Now at Best Buy
Apple HomePod
Save $100
At $200, this is probably the cheapest price we've seen on Apple's home speaker. It has a six microphone array and works with Siri and Apple HomeKit.$200 at Best Buy
Robomow RS612 robot bower
Save $300
If you're sick of mowing your lawn, you can always purchase your own robotic lawn caretaker. The Robomow RS612 is an electric twin blade mower that can mow for up to two hours on a single charge. While still pricey at $1,600, it's a significant saving from the normal $1,900 price tag.$1,600 at Home Depot
Apple AirPods Pro earbuds
Save $30
Verizon chopped $30 off of the price of the $279 Apple AirPods Pro earbuds. They offer over 24 hours of battery life and come with three different earpieces to assure a perfect fit.$250 at Verizon
Apple Watch Series 5
Save $100
Grab the latest model of the Apple Watch and save $100 off the normal price of $429. These watches are enormously popular, and with everyone stuck at home during the quarantine, now is the time to get one, as it can remind you to keep moving, and it helps you stay in touch.$329 at Amazon
New Apple iPad (32GB Wi-Fi)
Save $80
Save $80 on the normally $330 Apple iPad. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display and boasts 10-plus hours of battery life on a single charge. Use one to boost your productivity on the go.$250 at Amazon
Beats Powerbeats 3 headphones
Save $110
The Beats Powerbeats 3 are over 50% off the normal price of $200 right now at Best Buy. These particular corded headphones are waterproof and offer 12 hours of battery life.$90 at Best Buy
Powerbeats Pro earbuds
Save $50
Best Buy has marked down the $250 Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones by $50. These have a 24-hour battery life with the charging case. They also have the "Fast Fuel "charging feature, which charges the headphones enough for over an hour of listening in just five minutes.$200 at Best Buy
Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner
Save $100
Dyson is known for making outstanding vacuums, and the V8 Animal is one of the company's finest. Now $100 off its normal $400 price, the V8 Animal is specifically engineered to work with all floor types and has 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge. Get one for your home office!$300 at Best Buy
Beats Studio 3 headphones
Save $150
Save big on these top-of-the-line Beats headphones. Regularly priced at $350, Best Buy has the Beats Studio 3 headphones listed at $200. The headphones have 22 hours of battery life and "Pure Adaptive" noise-canceling technology. They're perfect for all those Zoom calls!$200 at Best Buy
Apple AirPods with wireless charging case
Save $50
It seems like everywhere you look people have their Apple AirPods in -- and now is your chance to see what the trend is all about, as Amazon has the earbuds for $50 off the normal $200 price.$150 at Amazon
Frigidaire 6000 BTU AC with remote
Save $30
Temperatures are rising as summer is approaching. So, why not pick up an air conditioner for cheap to help cool down the office? Wayfair has this Frigidaire unit for $30 off of the $279 price.$240 at Wayfair
Eufy Anker Robovac robot vacuum
Save $70
Normally $230, you can save $70 on this robotic vacuum cleaner from Eufy. This way you'll be able to spend more time outside this summer and less time inside cleaning.$160 at Amazon
Looking for Memorial Day 2020 sales?
Here are a few quick links to awesome store sales we've spotted:
- Amazon: Deals on appliances and home items
- Best Buy: Memorial Day appliance and TV sale
- Gap: 40% off your purchase and free shipping on orders of $25+
- Dick's Sporting Goods: 25% off select Nike footwear and clothing
- B&H Photo: Save up to 59% off sitewide
- HP: Save up to 55% on laptops
- Lenovo: Save up to 62% on select doorbusters
- Walmart: Save on patio furniture
- Overstock: Memorial Day sales on monitors, furniture, and more
- Dell: Save big on laptops, printers, and more
- Home Depot: Save up to 40% off appliances
- Target: Memorial Day sale, up to 25% off patio items
- Wayfair: Save up to 65% off on outdoor
- Lowe's: Save up to 40% off appliances
- Dyson: Save up to $150 on Dyson vacuums
- World Market: Save up to 40% off sitewide
