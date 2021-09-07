The best outdoor security light

Outdoor security lights can deter lurkers and would-be criminals, alert you to unwanted visitors, and simply provide the convenience of a well-lit exterior for nightly trash runs. The best outdoor security lights offer flexible programming with dusk-to-dawn and motion detection modes, adjustable brightness and detection ranges, and limited on-times to give you a customized experience.

Here are our top picks for best outdoor security lights summarised:

Motion Detection Range Waterproof Rating Warranty SANSI 180 degrees, 50 feet IP-65 5 years LEPOWER 180 degrees, 72 feet IP-65 1 year Ring 140 degrees; 30 feet Not Specified 1 year

*Data accurate as of January 28, 2021

SANSI 45W LED Security Light Best overall security light Amazon Features Offering LED lights that give off an astounding 6,000 lumens; the SANSI 45W LED Security Light is one of the brightest outdoor security lights on the market. But if that's too bright, you can use the adjustable knob on the back of the light to dim it. Although the SANSI 45W LED, Security Light's motion detector can sense movement up to 50 feet away in a 180-degree range, simply turn the Range knob to the left to decrease the distance monitored by the motion detector. You can also set how long you'd like the light to stay on (from 1 to 10 minutes) after it's triggered in Auto mode, or use one of its other modes to allow it to stay on from dusk to dawn or for up to six hours. The SANSI 45W LED Security Light features six 45-watt bulbs on two adjustable arms that you can configure for use in corners, against walls, or pointing straight down toward the ground. It has an IP65 weather rating, a five-year warranty, a 30-day refund or replacement, and free lifetime tech support. Compatibility This outdoor security light doesn't use Wi-Fi or Z-Wave technology. It's incompatible with home automation systems. Installation The SANSI 45W LED Security Light is a hardwired unit designed for DIY installation. It's mounted to the wall using the included hard plate. $41 at Amazon

LEPOWER 3500LM Motion Sensor Light Best for long-distance detection Amazon Features The LEPOWER 3500LM Motion Sensor Light is the best seller on Amazon for a good reason. It offers the best detection range. The light can be triggered by motion up to 72 feet away with a detection range of 180 degrees. The product features light with up to 3500 LM at a low power of 35W. You can customize your light to last anywhere from 10 seconds to 10 minutes after it's triggered. The LEPOWER light comes with three different security light heads that you can adjust at different angles to suit your needs. Compatibility This outdoor security light isn't compatible with any mobile apps or smart home automation systems. Installation This is a hardwired unit that comes with simple wiring instructions. Although you can install it on your own, call a licensed electrician if you don't feel safe doing so. $39 at Amazon

Ring Floodlight Cam Best for combined security light and camera Ring Features If you're interested in an outdoor security light with a camera included, then you might want to consider the Ring Floodlight Motion-Activated Camera. The floodlight comes with two-way audio, so you can hear and speak to anyone outside your door. In addition to the motion-activated floodlight, the product also comes with a security siren. Because of the camera feature, the Ring Floodlight Cam monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View. It includes privacy features such as audio privacy and customizable privacy zones. Compatibility Because it's a Ring product, the Floodlight Cam can connect to your Alexa device. You'll receive notifications when motion is detected, allowing you to respond. You can see, hear, and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, or PC. Homeowners can separately purchase a self-monitored Ring Protect Plan to record video, review what you missed, and share videos and photos. This subscription is compatible with any other Ring products you own. Installation The Ring Floodlight Cam requires the hardwired installation to weatherproof electrical boxes. The product is designed for easy DIY installation, though the company partners with OnTech Smart Services to provide professional installation. $249 at Ring

Runners Up

LeonLite 30W 3-Head Motion Activated LED Outdoor Security Light

The LeonLite is a popular outdoor security camera well-known for its long-distance detection. You adjust the brightness, motion activation sensitivity, and auto timer when you set up your camera. The motion sensor can detect movement up to 70 feet away. The camera has three modes: Auto (motion activated), Dusk to Dawn (only on at night), or On-Time (allows the LeonLite Outdoor Security Light to stay on until you manually switch it off again.

Hyperikon LED 200W Motion Sensor Light

If you're looking for a security light that offers extreme brightness, then Hyperikon might be right for you. It's an incredibly powerful outdoor LED floodlight with motion detection. This light is extremely adjustable. You can adjust the motion detection, sensitivity, time, positioning, and more. The camera is also fully weatherproof, so you don't have to worry about keeping it outside. This light is intended for easy DIY installation.

Aootek LED Solar Light

Aootek's motion-sensor security floodlight comes with a high-efficient solar panel, helping homeowners save energy. Additionally, the motion detector comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. This light comes with ultra-bright lights and wide-angle illumination. The angle can detect motion up to 26 feet away, with a detection angle of 120 degrees. Because of its waterproof rating, these lights can withstand extreme weather conditions, and you won't have to worry about leaving them outside.

How we chose the best outdoor security lights

To choose the best outdoor security lights, we looked for motion detection capabilities, bright lights, a high weatherproof rating, long warranties, and hardwired installation for maintenance-free performance.

Do motion sensor lights deter crime? Bright motion sensor lights may startle a criminal or keep them off your property altogether, but it's wise to pair outdoor security lights with a security system for maximum protection.

How many lumens do I need for a floodlight? A floodlight with 1,100 lumens is plenty bright, but when in doubt, buy more lumens. You can always dim a too-bright floodlight, but you can't make a weak floodlight brighter.