'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The great Flipper Zero shortage of 2023 has finally come to end
Despite initial fears that it was nothing more than a hyped toy, I love my Flipper Zero!
It's a $169 multifunctional device that can interact with digital interfaces in the physical world. It can do all sorts of things, from emulating RFID and NFC cards, to analyzing radio protocols, imitating remote controls, and much more. It's a "digital Swiss Army knife" for cybersecurity enthusiasts, tinkerers, and those interested in exploring the digital side of their environment.
Also: 7 cool and useful things to do with your Flipper Zero
But there's been a problem. It was too successful for its own good, and it was constantly out of stock. This means that some buyers went to unscrupulous third-party sellers who were charging extravagant amounts. I saw one Flipper Zero for sale for five times the retail price.
Flipper Devices, the company behind the Flipper Zero, claims it has sorted out the issues, and this should mean that devices are consistently available in stock with quick delivery in all primary regions, typically within 2-7 days.
According to the company, monthly deliveries of Flipper Zero devices grew fourfold between January and June 2023. In order to cope with this, the company had to rebuild its entire logistical infrastructure and address several challenges related to logistics and chip shortage.
Also: How to unlock the Flipper Zero's true power
For $169, the Flipper Zero is an awesome tool. Throw in a $29 Wi-Fi dev board, and you can also start experimenting with wireless pentesting, giving you a fantastic platform to experiment and learn.