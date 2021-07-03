The iPhone 12 is not the only Apple device that can interfere with implanted medical devices

Apple has expanded its list of devices that can have an adverse effect on medical devices.

Apple has significantly expanded its support document warning of the effects its devices can have on implanted medical devices.

In March 2021, Apple issued a support document that downplayed the risk the magnets in the iPhone 12 could have on such medical device:

"Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they're not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models," the document used to read. (You can still read a cached copy here).

The document recommended keeping the "iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging)."

The updated document has been expanded and now recommends that the following products should be kept a safe distance away from a medical device such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators.

  • AirPods and Charging Case
  • AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
  • AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
  • AirPods Max and Smart Case
  • Apple Watch
  • Apple Watch bands with magnets
  • Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
  • HomePod
  • HomePod mini
  • iPad
  • iPad mini
  • iPad Air
  • iPad Pro
  • iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
  • iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
  • Magic Keyboard for iPad
  • iPhone 12 models
  • MagSafe accessories
  • Mac mini
  • Mac Pro
  • MacBook Air
  • MacBook Pro
  • iMac
  • Apple Pro Display XDR
  • Beats Flex
  • Beats X
  • PowerBeats Pro
  • UrBeats3

The advice for safe distances remains the same: 6 inches/15 cm or more than 12 inches/30 cm apart if wirelessly charging.

