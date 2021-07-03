The iPhone 12 is not the only Apple device that can interfere with implanted medical devices

Apple has significantly expanded its support document warning of the effects its devices can have on implanted medical devices.

In March 2021, Apple issued a support document that downplayed the risk the magnets in the iPhone 12 could have on such medical device:

"Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they're not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models," the document used to read. (You can still read a cached copy here).

The document recommended keeping the "iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging)."

The updated document has been expanded and now recommends that the following products should be kept a safe distance away from a medical device such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators.

AirPods and Charging Case

AirPods and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch

Apple Watch bands with magnets

Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

HomePod

HomePod mini

iPad

iPad mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios

iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone 12 models

MagSafe accessories

Mac mini

Mac Pro

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Apple Pro Display XDR

Beats Flex

Beats X

PowerBeats Pro

UrBeats3

The advice for safe distances remains the same: 6 inches/15 cm or more than 12 inches/30 cm apart if wirelessly charging.