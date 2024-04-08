The Journal app makes your iPhone 'Discoverable by Others' by default. How to disable it

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

With iOS 17.2 for the iPhone, Apple launched its Journal app to help users capture and reflect on everyday moments and experiences.

The Journal app nudges users with prompts to reflect on their experiences with personalized suggestions powered by machine learning, a subset of artificial intelligence. But one feature that's grabbed people's attention is a 'Discoverable by Others' setting in the app that is enabled by default.

According to Apple, Journal uses Bluetooth to "detect the number of devices and contacts around you" and "improve or prioritize your suggestions". Essentially, Apple wants to prompt you to capture a special moment when you're out for dinner with friends or family or at an event. Because this discoverability feature is turned on by default for all Journal app users, you must manually disable it to turn it off.

How to disable Apple Journal's 'Discoverable by Others' setting

What you'll need: An iPhone running iOS 17.2 or newer.

1. Go to your iPhone Settings To find the Journal app setting, tap on your Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Find Privacy & Security Scroll to Privacy & Security within your Apple device's Settings app. Tap on it to access it.

3. Tap on Journaling Suggestions Find Journaling Suggestions to access your Journal privacy settings, including where you allow all journaling suggestions. Even if your journaling suggestions are off, the 'Discoverable by Others' setting will be enabled until you deactivate it.

4. Turn off Discoverable by Others Toggle off the 'Discoverable by Others' setting within your Journaling Suggestions privacy setting.

FAQ

Where is the Journal app on iOS 17?

The Journal app was released in December with iOS 17.2. It was added to iPhones automatically with the software update, so it should have appeared on your iPhone's home screen around that time. If you can't find it, search for it through your iPhone's list of installed apps. If you deleted it, you can re-download it in the App Store.

What is the problem with the iPhone Journal app?

There's no inherent privacy violation in how the iPhone's Journal app operates. The app was announced as an iOS 17 feature last year and got positive attention for being a new 'true to you' way to curate your memories and jot down experiences to remember or reflect on.

However, some people feel uncomfortable about the app tracking who you've been messaging and about what (to suggest adding snippets of a conversation to a journal entry, for example), following the music you've been into lately, or suggesting a new entry when you're out with friends.

The ability to detect nearby devices is meant to improve the experience by providing personalized suggestions based on your activities and interactions. Apple is adamant this information is saved on the device and not shared with the company, and it also says it does not store which of your contacts were detected around you.

What if I've never used the Journal app?

Even if you've never used the iPhone Journal app, your 'Discoverable by Others' setting is enabled by default.

This feature means other iPhones nearby can potentially detect your device via Bluetooth and get suggestions on their phones to add an entry about a shared moment together.

The 'Discoverable by Others' setting does not reveal or share personal information or journal content with iPhone users. Instead, it works anonymously as an enhancement. If you're uncomfortable with the feature, you can turn it off and still use the Journal app.