The Kandao Meeting Ultra makes video meetings far less painful

This video meeting device removes the complexity of running meetings with multiple attendees in the same room. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

The Kandao Meeting Ultra is available now and you can save $200.00 if you purchase it before December 20, 2023.

This all-in-one device greatly simplifies video conferencing for attendees in the same room.

It's pretty pricey.

Video meetings are one of my least favorite things to deal with, and I'm certain numerous readers feel the same way. When you have multiple attendees at the same location, seated around a table, those meetings can become a bit tedious.

But thanks to the help of the Kandao Meeting Ultra, those type of multi-participant meetings can be just as easy as a one-on-one conversation.

Also: 4 Zoom alternatives with better video conferencing privacy policies

Unlike many similar devices I've tried, the Kandao Meeting Ultra is an all-in-one device that doesn't require you to connect it to a desktop or laptop computer. Instead, you download and install the video conferencing app of your choice to the device, start the app, log in, and create a meeting. It really is that simple. This device is as user-friendly as you can get.

The Kandao Meeting Ultra supports the following services:

DingTalk

Zoom

Tencent Meeting

Skype

Cisco Webex

GoTo Meeting

Slack

BlueJeans

StarLeaf

Microsoft Teams

Polycom

Google Meet

VooV

Here's all you have to do to get started:

Unpack the device Remove the protective film from the screens Plug the device in and turn it on Add AAA batteries to the remote (not included) Pair the remote (with the help of the on-screen prompts) Go to the Download center Tap the app you need and install it After the app installs, open it Log in to the account for the service in question Start your meeting Enjoy

You'll need the remote for initial setup, but the touchscreens make navigation even easier. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

The beauty of the Kandao Meeting Ultra is that the app you use for your meeting will work the same way as if you were using it on your desktop, laptop, phone, or tablet.

Also: WhatsApp's Mac app offers 8-person video calls. Here's what else it can do

The difference is that you have a screen and mic on both sides, so each side of the table will be treated as though they were on their own device.

The specs

For those who need to know the specs of the device, here they are:

Dual 15.6" 4K HDR (3840 x 2160) touchscreen displays with a 178-degree viewing angle

8 omnidirectional mics with 5.5m radius voice pickup and ambient noise cancelation

10-watt speaker

Standalone mode using Android OS

360-degree face detection

AI motion detection to follow the speaker

8-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 6-Tops NPU

AI Speaking Person Detection Algorithm (AI 4.0), with 15-degree recognition

2 HDMI inputs and 1 HDMI output

Wireless or wired connectivity

MicroSD card slot (for expanded storage)

Price -- currently $2,699.00

ZDNET Recommends The Kandao Meeting Ultra is the way to go to simplify group video meetings The Kandao Meeting Ultra can have you hosting video meetings around a table in less than five minutes. View at Us.kandaovr

The Kandao Meeting Ultra can be used in standalone mode or connected (via USB-C to USB-B) to a laptop or desktop.

Also: The best VPN services: Expert tested and reviewed

I tested the device in standalone for a couple of Zoom meetings and found it to be an absolute delight to use. The video was crisp (even in low light) and the sound was far better than I expected. It took me all of five minutes from unboxing to meeting. And with the touchscreen, inputting complicated passwords for Zoom was a breeze.

As I said before, I've tested similar products that promise to simplify video conferencing for rooms where multiple people attend -- and the Kandao Meeting Ultra beats them all.

ZDNET's buying advice

Yes, it's a bit pricey, but for businesses that depend on video meetings and don't want the usual mass of people seated around a table in a single window (because that shrugs off any semblance of individuality), the Kandao Meeting Ultra is the way to go. And because of the device's size, you can take it anywhere. If there's no wired or wireless connectivity, tether the device to your phone and start your meeting. Or, if you want to connect it to larger displays, plug them into the HDMI output and present a larger-than-life representation of you and your colleagues.