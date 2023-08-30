WhatsApp's new Mac app offers 8-person video calls. Here's what else it can do

WhatsApp

If you're a WhatsApp mobile user -- iOS or Android -- you may have struggled trying to use the messaging app on your desktop or laptop. Now, on the heels of launching an app for Windows, WhatsApp just announced the release of a Mac app that enables audio calls with up to 32 people and video calls with up to eight people.

The Mac app works much like WhatsApp on your phone. It allows users to join group calls even after the calls have already started, view their call history, and get incoming call notifications even when the app is closed.

But even more than resembling your phone's WhatsApp, the Mac and Windows versions may resemble an entirely different program: Zoom. Thanks to recently added capabilities -- including screen sharing features on mobile, voice chats, and now, desktop applications -- WhatsApp appears to be targeting more professionals.

Aside from video and voice calls, the WhatsApp desktop apps allow users to chat with users; send files, photos, and videos; create polls; share contacts; and send voice notes, stickers, and GIFs.

The new WhatsApp for Mac is available on the app's official website for now and will be coming soon to the App Store. To use the official app on a computer, WhatsApp users need to download the app and use their main phone to scan the QR code that comes up to add the desktop as a linked device.