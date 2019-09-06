The new hardware you can expect from Apple next week

Next week sees Apple's most important event unfold. The event at which it unveils the long-awaited next iPhone (pretty much as soon as a new iPhone is revealed, people begin the vigil for the next one), the device that will carry Apple over the next twelve months.

But you should expect more than just new iPhones next week. A lot more.

OK, so here's what we could see being unwrapped next week.

New iPhones

Basically, this is an "out with the old and in with the new" thing that we've seen for years now. The improvements can essentially be summed up as follows:

Faster processors

Better cameras

Improved TrueDepth camera array

New finishes/colors

Naming is an unknown at this point. iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max or Pro are the current favorites, but who knows what Apple will put on the box.

Apple Watch

Last year saw the Apple Watch getting quite a facelift, from a new, larger display to advanced features such as ECG and fall detection.

This year looks like it will be more reserved, with perhaps a new case design and materials, and sleep monitoring (although what this feature will entail seems very vague at present, and could be little more than an app).

Apple TV

The last update was September 2017, so a hardware refresh is likely, bumping the spec up in advance of the Apple Arcade launch.

I expect that the hardware refresh will be minimal, with Apple's main focus being on paid services.

Tracker tag

Apple is rumored to be ready to go after a market currently occupied by companies such as Tile. Basically, the tag will be a small tag that integrates with the Find My iPhone app to (and likely the Apple Watch's pinging feature) to help you find stuff that you're currently losing track of (wallets, purses, bags and the like).

The rumored pricing for these tags I've seen floating around in in the $49 to $79 range, these tags are aimed at tracking your high-value possessions.

What are you looking forward to (it's ok to be looking forward to it being over!)? Let me know below!

