/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Services & Software Operating Systems Mobile OS Android

The next big Pixel feature drop is here and brings a few fun new options

The latest quarterly Pixel update has arrived for Pixel devices, and adds a few new options (but, sadly, not face unlock).
jack-wallen-thumb4x3.jpg
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer on
pixel-7-and-pixel-7-pro-family.jpg
Image: Google

The latest Android quarterly feature drop for Pixel devices is here. It was rumored that Google was finally bringing face unlock to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro but, unfortunately, that is not to be. And although none of the new features are deal-breakers or makers, there is a bit of fun to be had in the new additions.

Let's take a look at what's been added to Android 12 on the Pixel devices.

Pocket operator

This new feature is only available to the Pixel 5 and 6 phones and makes it possible to shoot a video with your phone and then turn the sounds from that video into music, add filters and layers to the video to give it a fresh and exciting look. 

This new app isn't installed with the feature drop but is available from within the Play Store to install on Pixel 5 and 6 devices. This app uses a combination of the Pixel video camera as a sampling tool and utilizes Google's TensorFlow machine learning to analyze and categorize samples which you can use to create unique drum and sample kits. From those kits (Figure 1), you can mix live or record from your video clips.

The Pocket Operator App on Android 12.

Figure 1: Creating sample kits from a video of my turntable.

Image: Jack Wallen

Digital vaccination card

Google has also added the ability for citizens of Australia, Canada, or the United States to take a screenshot of their COVID vaccination card and place it on their home screen so it can be brought up at any time.

At a glance, updates

ZDNet Recommends

If you use a Nest Doorbell, you can now view live video streams directly from the doorbell cameral within the At A Glance tool. The At A Glance tool will also now warn you if you've left your flashlight on (which can be a battery drain) as well as air quality alerts for Australia, India, and the United States.

Miscellaneous updates

A few other additions are brought to you by the latest quarterly update. 

These include:

  • The Sound Amplifier app now includes Conversation Mode, which is a feature for people with hearing loss. With the help of the phone's camera, the app will amplify sounds they want to hear (such as a voice) and place all other sounds in the background.
  • Real Tone Filters are now available for Google Photos, which vastly improve skin tones.
  • Car Crash Detection is now available in Canada.
  • Chat Translation for Pixel 6/6 Pro now supports the Traditional Chinese, Dutch, Korean, Thai, and Turkish languages.
  • New Pride Month wallpapers are available in the Pixel Curated Culture Collection (Figure 2).
The System Update window in Android 12.

Figure 2: The new Pride Month wallpapers are available.

Image: Jack Wallen

How to check for the update

To check for the update, open Settings and go to System > System update. Tap Check for update (Figure 3), and if the feature drop is available, follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

The Android 12 update window.

Figure 3: Checking for an update in Android 12.

Image: Jack Wallen

No, we faithful Android users did not get the one feature we really wanted (face unlock for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro). Hopefully, that addition will come along for the ride in Android 13. Until then, enjoy these new features.

Also: Android 13: How to sign up and install Beta 1 on your Android phone -- and why you should wait

Smartphones

Show Comments

Related

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
I asked a Best Buy salesman for the best Windows laptop. He had no doubts
windows-11-laptop.jpg

I asked a Best Buy salesman for the best Windows laptop. He had no doubts

Laptops
Repairing broken plastics? This stuff is better than superglue
img-6444.jpg

Repairing broken plastics? This stuff is better than superglue

Home & Office