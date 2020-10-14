The OnePlus 8T is official with 65W fast charging, 120Hz display

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus just unveiled the OnePlus 8T, its latest flagship-caliber smartphone. Keeping with the company's tradition of releasing a new every roughly every six months, the OnePlus 8T takes the core features of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro released earlier this year and makes for a compelling device.

For example, the OnePlus 8T features 65W fast charging or Warp Charge 65 as OnePlus refers to it, the fastest of any OnePlus device to date.

You can order the OnePlus 8T right now, with deliveries expected to start next Friday, Oct. 23. For $749, you get an Android 11-powered smartphone with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage, and your choice of lunar silver or aquamarine green.

The 8T has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 2400x1080 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has 5G built-in, thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 modem. You'll get Sub6 5G support, but no mmWave. Sub6 is more prevalent, but also slower than the mmWave, and at times, 4G LTE.

Battery life should be more than enough for a full day of use thanks to the 4,500 mAh battery. And when it's not, the included 65W charger should top off your phone in just 39 minutes.

On the back of the phone is a quad-camera array, with a 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. It can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second.

We'll have a full review of the OnePlus 8T in the coming days, but until then: What are your thoughts on the latest OnePlus phone? Let us know in the comments.