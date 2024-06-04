The Raspberry Pi 5 gets an AI upgrade

Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi 5 is going from strength to strength. Not only is the base Pi 5 an impressive piece of hardware that packs a powerful punch, but we're also seeing some fantastic add-ons, like the M.2 HAT+ (Hardware Attached on Top). Today, Raspberry Pi unveils a new kit to add AI functionality to the Pi 5, making it even more versatile and exciting.

The Raspberry Pi AI kit combines an M.2-format Hailo 8L AI accelerator with the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ to create a powerful yet power-efficient solution. The Hailo-8L NPU (Neural Processing Unit) chip, capable of 13 trillion operations per second (TOPS), is built into an M.2 2242 form factor module that attaches to the M.2 HAT+.

Hailo 8L NPU AI accelerator Raspberry Pi

When connected to a Raspberry Pi 5 board running the latest Raspberry Pi OS, the NPU is automatically available for AI computing tasks. The AI module also has direct access to the Raspberry Pi's camera software stack and works with both first-party and third-party cameras.

The NPU allows the Raspberry Pi 5 to perform AI tasks such as object and facial recognition, human pose analysis, and more. Using an NPU frees up the Raspberry Pi 5's CPU, allowing it to focus on other tasks, making your projects more efficient and powerful.

The Raspberry Pi AI kit is also compatible with the Raspberry Pi Active Cooler, ensuring optimal performance without overheating. Additionally, you can purchase a clear protective layer to prevent damage to the board, giving you peace of mind while working on your projects.

I'm definitely looking forward to getting my hands on the kit. I'm excited to explore the pose analysis capabilities and possibly integrate them into a security camera. Additionally, I'm curious to see if I can get the AI kit to work with a thermal camera. The possibilities are endless.

The Raspberry Pi AI kit is available today from Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers, though at the time of writing, I've only been able to find pre-order links from vendors such as PiHut, PiShop.us, and CanaKit. Priced at just $70, it's an affordable way to add high-performance AI capabilities to your Raspberry Pi 5.