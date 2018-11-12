​The real reason Palmer Luckey was fired from Facebook

According to The Wall Street Journal, Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus, a virtual reality company, was fired by Facebook because "he donated $10,000 to an anti-Hillary Clinton group" during the 2016 US Presidential campaign.

Also: Best Black Friday 2018 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

But the article fails to mention a simple little fact: On Feb. 1, 2017, Oculus lost an intellectual property (IP) theft case against game maker ZeniMax, to the tune of $500 million.

ZeniMax's argument? Oculus's Rift virtual reality headset "illegally misappropriating ZeniMax trade secrets relating to virtual reality technology, and infringing ZeniMax copyrights and trademarks." The villains of the piece, according to ZeniMax, were Oculus CTO and Id co-founder John Carmack and -- what a surprise -- Oculus founder Mr. Luckey.

In its victory speech, a ZeniMax spokesperson said, "The heart of this case was about whether Oculus stole ZeniMax's trade secrets, and the jury found decisively in our favor."

So, if one of your employees just cost your company a cool half-billion bucks for doing wrong what would you do? Well, Facebook isn't saying, even now, but on March 30, 2017, it let Luckey go.

I didn't cover Luckey's misadventures, but I recalled the rough timeline. It took me all of 10 minutes of searching to lock down the sequence of events.

CNET: Best Black Friday deals 2018 | Best Holiday gifts 2018 | Best TVs to give for the holidays

Yes, Luckey also lied about his political moves, which went well beyond donating to an anti-Hillary billboard campaign. But let's look at the record. Everyone knew he'd lied by Feb. 22, 2016.

Was he fired then? No.

Was he fired after being found guilty of stealing ZeniMax's trade secrets? Yes.

Officially, Facebook stated: "All details associated with specific personnel matters are kept strictly confidential. This is our policy for all employees, no matter their seniority. But we can say unequivocally that Palmer's departure was not due to his political views."

TechRepublic: A guide to tech and non-tech holiday gifts to buy online | Photos: Cool gifts for bosses to buy for employees | The do's and don'ts of giving holiday gifts to your coworkers

Now, Palmer may indeed have, as The Wall Street Journal reported, told some people he was fired for his politics. But, so what? I can tell my friends I'm the rightful king of England, and that doesn't make it so.

Let me spell it out for you: He made some political waves. Nothing happened. He cost Facebook $500 million. He was fired. Can anyone here seriously not draw the lines between the dots?

Previous and related coverage:

Facebook Oculus research crafts strange mashup of John Oliver and Stephen Colbert

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon and at the Facebook reality lab created better fakes of videos by training a deep neural network to transfer the style of comedian John Oliver to the likeness of Stephen Colbert in a synthesized video. The results could be creepy or thrilling, depending on your point of view.

Walmart deploys 17,000 Oculus Go headsets to train its employees

Walmart said it is using the headsets to train within three key areas: new technology, compliance, and soft skills like empathy and customer service.

Facebook's latest headache: How to spot "deep fake" videos

Facebook is facing an uphill battle automating the detection of misinformation in photos and videos.

Related stories: